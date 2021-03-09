Top‌ ‌3‌ ‌Drag-n-Drop‌ ‌Page‌ ‌Builders‌

Do you want to build a fast, mobile, and high-ranking website with no coding experience? Hiring a developer would make the grade, but could cost you a pretty penny. So how can you nail eye-catching pages for your website without coding wiz? Well, the mighty drag-n-drop page builder might come to your rescue.

The right drag and drop editor lets you construct and publish website pages while obviating the need to write any code. You can get crisp and inspiring pages for your website in mere minutes and save yourself days of headaches and tons of money.

With that being said, let us share the top five page builders to help you out.

Best Page Building Software in 2021

It wasn’t long ago when building a fully functional and professional website was an activity-intensive task that required outstanding developing skills. But now anyone can hit the ground running without much fuss.

Although it’s impossible to crown an absolute winner, we’ve singled out three drag’n’drop page builders to step up your website game.

Velo by Wix

Wix is a pretty famous name in website building these days. This professional website builder allows you to choose a customizable designer-made template and add the features you need. It’s a classic template website builder and an AI platform rolled into one.

If you want to kick it up a notch, you can switch on to Wix Velo within the Wix Editor to add more advanced functionality to your website. Essentially, Wix Velo is an "open development serverless platform" that helps you to build, manage and deploy professional web apps in a fraction of time.

This platform empowers you to create customized user journeys, dynamic pages, custom Members Area, product pages, triggered emails, and much more.

You don’t have to be a coding guru to use it, but some programming experience can get you off to a good start. In any case, Wix offers lots of easy-peasy guides to help you navigate the terrain, although there is still a learning curve to it compared with the generic Wix functionality.

Overall, Wix Velo is a great option for users who have already built a Wix website and want to play with more complex functionality. So whether you need to add your own database of information, create custom interactions, or connect your website to external apps like Google Drive and Facebook, Wix Velo has got you covered.

It’s also geared towards web designers who want more artistic freedom on Wix, but don’t want to switch to complex open-source software. Wix Velo allows web developers to facilitate a complete dev cycle from testing to deployment as well as debug, release and monitor a web application with built-in tools.

Squarespace

Squarespace is an amazingly elaborate, yet straightforward website builder, whose features and capabilities cater to a wide user audience. This DIY builder backs up its aesthetically-pleasing style with loads of versatile templates, responsive designs, as well as free SSL certificates and domain registration. However, some features and options are template-specific, so this can become a tiny pet peeve for some users.

Anyway, this platform empowers people from all walks of life — from individuals and local artists to entrepreneurs - by providing all-purpose capabilities and integrations, including support for Apple Pay, Mailchimp, and PayPal. This service is also an absolute must for those who want to create an online store. In this respect, Squarespace is the absolute leader that offers a gamut of useful tools for building attractive and functional sites set to sell.

Despite its rich arsenal of features, Squarespace remains affordable and user-friendly, living up to its reputation as a simple and intuitive editor. The learning curve depends on your skills and priorities. No matter how experienced you are in website building, Squarespace has got something in store for you.

In its latest release, the platform introduced some handy add-ons such as pre-built page sections and more versatile templates. Among other novelties are Members Areas, Squarespace Scheduling (to manage bookings and appointments), and Squarespace’s own email marketing tool.

GoDaddy Website Builder

GoDaddy is another established name in the online business that wears multiple hats. While they’re more recognized for domain names and web hosting, you can also get your website up and running with their very own website builder.

The DIY platform is a breeze to use and allows users of the two higher-end plans to seamlessly switch between desktop and mobile versions of their website.

GoDaddy also offers 300+ themes and templates to cover all specific needs. (Seriously, there is quite a choice of templates for plumbers). The latest update strives to deliver a more all-inclusive solution, focused on marketing. You can craft social media posts using a Content Creator and whip your SEO into shape by leveraging its SEO Wizard tool.

You can even run wild with a full online store loaded with product listings, coupons, shopping cart, shipping, and multiple payment options. However, compared with the above-mentioned alternative, its ecommerce capabilities are somewhat hampered.

GoDaddy tops it off with a secure hosting platform with full data backups in case of an emergency and 24/7 customer support. Overall, this drag’n’drop page builder is a beginner-friendly website builder best suited for creating a blog or informative website.

Drag and Drop Builders: What To Expect?

Creating a website from scratch can seem like a daunting task for people who’ve never done it. The fear of programming languages should not stop you, since there are lots of intuitive drag and drop page editing tools to catch you. DIY editors make creating a website a much faster process thanks to simple editing and impressive customization.

Besides, even advanced users (read - developers) can amplify their coding know-how with page builders, thus enjoying extended customization and responsive design with zero setup.

