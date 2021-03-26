Top 20 Email Verification Services Compared in 2021

Find personal and business emails and phones on Linkedin, boost your recruitment and sales performance.
Worried about the growing number of invalid email addresses in your list? Well, you are at the right place.
After some research, we’ve analyzed 20+ best email verification services of 2021 to help you choose the ideal one for your business.
The email verifier of Hunter is one of the best and is designed to validate your email at multiple levels like format, domain information, and mail server responses. Hunter claims to have a unique base of over 100 million professional email addresses to compare your mail.
Features to go for
However, the failure of Hunter to verify any webmail contacts is one stumbling block. The tool only verifies addresses pertaining to professional domains.
Pricing:
Free Version (after signup): The free version of Hunter lets you conduct 50 successful verifications per month
The email verification service of ZeroBounce also involves multiple processes. The AI-powered tool identifies and removes spam trap emails, abusive addresses that consistently mark emails as spam, the ones that return hard bounces along with fake and misspelled addresses.
Features to go for
Zero Bounce seems to be a great tool except for a small drawback which is its delay in uploading files.
Pricing:
Free Version: Zero Bounce offers a freemium plan that gives you 100 credits/month.
Snov.io is a popular email verification software that checks the validity of email addresses through a 7-tier verification process which includes format check, domain existence check, catch-all email check, MX record check, freemail check, SMTP authentication, and Gibberish check.
Features to go for:
Overall, Snovio is quite a reliable email verifier with minimal drawbacks, but if you want to nitpick one, it’d be its slightly confusing interface.
Pricing:
Free Version: The freemium plan of Snov.io offers 50 monthly credits.
Verifalia’s free email verification service is quite affordable and lets you find the validity of an email address through quick but multiple processes.
Features to go for:
Mailbox Confirmation: Checks if a specific mailbox exists without sending an email or notification to the target.
Temporary Unavailability detection: Detects mailboxes that are temporarily unavailable.
Role account detection Detects fake accounts with generic addresses.
Duplicate removal: Identify duplicate addresses and avoid validating them twice.
Bulk Verification: Verify email lists entirely.
API: Conduct real-time verification in other apps, web forms, and CRMs, etc. using Verifalia’s API.
Pricing:
VerifyEmailAddress offers one of the most pocket-friendly email verification services and is, therefore, perfect for small businesses or startups that are hunting for cheaper services.
Features to go for:
Pricing:
VerifyEmailAddress is a free bulk email verifier, however, it does not specify how many credits can be used freely. As for the paid plans, you can contact them for a quotation.
Verify Email is yet another popular platform that provides email verification services. The email validation tool connects to the mail server to verify the existence of the mailbox(SMTP), checks the credibility of the domain, and examines the format.
Features to go for:
Bulk Verification: Verify a particular email list or validate your emails in a batch via bulk verification.
Single Verification: Use the tool to simply enter an individual email address and click ‘verify email’.
API: The platform enables registered users to use API and verify emails via the tool in another app.
Pricing:
Free Version: Free Plan offers 30 credits/day.
The platform offers both One Time Plans and Yearly Plans.
One Time Plan
Yearly Plans
Email Hippo is a platform known for its swift email verification services in real-time. Email Hippo mainly connects to mailboxes and verifies if a particular email address exists or not. The tool validates the provided email address and evaluates its trust score as well.
Features to go for:
Pricing:
Free Version: Free plan lets you conduct 100 single email verifications/day.
EmailHippo provides you customized paid plans. You can head over to the platform and enter the number of credits you need on a monthly, quarterly or annual basis to get your customized plan.
TrueMail is an email checker that touts to increase your deliverability rate up to 99%. It employs real-time verification consisting of multiple steps and is fast enough to check the email validity of around 100k addresses in 5 minutes along with detecting harmful emails.
Features to go for:
Pricing
Free Version: Truemail gives you 1000 credits for free.
Truemail has plans based on the number of email verifications.
Launched in 2014, Neverbounce emerged as one of the best real-time email verification services in the market with over 100,000 clients. The email verification is done through multiple processes that involve validating mail servers, removing duplicate emails, identifying syntax errors, etc.
Features to go for:
Pricing:
Free Version: 1000 credits free upon signup
NeverBounce offers both pay-as-you-go and subscription plans for automated cleaning packages. You can just enter the number of emails to get your custom-made package. However, it could be a bit on the pricier side.
UseBouncer is a very affordable and user-friendly email verification software that helps you maintain a clean list of emails and reach out to real people.
Features to go for:
UseBouncer is definitely a great tool but customers do report inconsistency in the accuracy of validation at times.
Pricing
Free Version: UseBouncer gives its first 1000 credits for free.
UseBouncer offers custom paid plans. You can type in the number of emails you need to verify and find the total cost. The cost structure is super-affordable and is a pay-as-you-go model.
BriteVerify provides simple solutions to verify and validate emails. The platform claims to have the ability to reduce your bounce rate by 98%.
Features to go for:
Pricing:
Free Version: BriteVerify allows your first 5000 credits (for a limited time) for free after signing up. However, the signup procedures are long and exhausting.
Clearout is a cloud-based email validation tool that claims to provide you above 98% accuracy in validating emails. It can also verify AOL email addresses with 96% accuracy. You can verify your email addresses in the simple dashboard of Clearout.
Features to go for:
Pricing:
Free Version: Clearout gives you 100 credits for free.
The paid plans of Clearout follow a pay-as-you-go format.
Though a pay-as-you-go model, Clearout paid plans are rather expensive.
Proofy is a cloud-based platform that provides email verification services through a variety of procedures.
Features to go for:
Pricing:
Free Version: Sign up and get the first 100 checks for free.
Proofy charges for each check.
For a higher number of email verifications, you can head over Proofy.io and choose from a list of options.
With a deliverability guarantee of 97.5%, Debounce definitely makes it to the list of the top email verification tools in the market. The tool is simple and provides quick results.
Features to go for:
Pricing:
Free Version: Get 100 credits for free upon signup.
Paid plans follow a pay-as-you-go model.
You can also get custom-plans as per the number of verifications from DeBounce.
MillionVerifier is an email verification service that is apt for companies that need to verify a significant number of email addresses. The platform checks the email validity via multiple processes like Domain existence, SMTP verification, catch-all server detection, etc.
Features to go for:
Pricing:
MillionVerifier has no free plans as such though you can get 30% extra credits based on your plan for a week.
MillionVerifier also follows a pay-on-the-go plan
MyEmailVerifier is an email verification service provider that guarantees 98% deliverability. The platform is known for its effectiveness and user-friendly interface.
Features to go for:
Pricing:
Free Version: Get 100 free verifications after signup.
MyEmailVerifier also uses a pay-as-you-go model. It has a rather elaborate pricing structure. The current paid plans come with some discounts.
Mailfloss is another simple email verification tool that allows you to integrate with multiple platforms and verify your emails quickly. The main aim of this tool is to automate the process of verification so that you can focus on the various other areas of your business without any hassles. Moreover, you can set up the tool in a minute.
Features to go for:
Pricing:
Mailfloss does not provide a free plan. You can try a free trial for 7 days. However, if you opt for a Yearly plan you get to use it for 2 months free of cost.
Paid plans follow a subscription model as well as a pay-as-you-go model.
Subscription Plan (Monthly)
Subscription Plan (Yearly)
The pay-as-you-go plans can be customized.
Being a popular email verification service platform, EmailListVerify has an eminent clientele that includes MailChimp, and Shopify to its credit. The tool uses a number of processes to identify and remove invalid email addresses from email lists.
Features to go for:
Pricing:
Free Version: Get 100 free credits after signup.
EmailListVerify offers both pay-as-you-go and subscription model pricing.
Pay-as-you-go rates start from $0.004 for 1000 emails to $0.0003 for 10 million emails.
The Monthly subscription plan offers:
EmailChecker is an email verification software that confidently touts its deliverability percentage which is an impressive 99%. The email validation tool ensures that the email address is valid and active in real-time.
Features to go for:
Pricing:
The tool offers a pay-per-list and monthly subscription plan.
The pay-per-list plan
Monthly Subscription Plan
Both the pay-per-list and monthly subscription plans have an elaborate pricing structure. You can head over to EmailChecker’s site to have a close look.
Xverify lets you improve email deliverability by helping you validate emails and minimize fraud.
Features to go for:
Xverify does not possess a catch-all server detection, which is a drawback of the tool.
Pricing:
Xverify does have a free plan with 100 free credits.
Xverify follows a pay-as-you-go model for its pricing. Again, the email checker has a rather detailed pricing structure which is customizable as per the number of emails you want to verify.
Captain Verify is yet another email verification service provider that lets you identify invalid emails seamlessly and assures the deliverability of your email.
Features to go for:
Pricing:
Free Version: A free plan is not available.
Captain Verify also follows a pay-as-you-go pricing model. It can be customized based on your requirement on their pricing page itself. However, you will have to request a quotation if the requirement exceeds 5 million email verifications.
Here are the major processes that take place during email verification:
300 billion emails are sent and received every day, out of which a good number are invalid. You are also bound to receive them and they might just tamper with your time and opportunities.
Therefore you need to check the validity of emails:
To maintain the quality of your database
A database stuffed with invalid email addresses is a waste of time, money, and effort.
It will cause your delivery and response rates to drop drastically and affect customer relations, business opportunities, and your brand reputation.
So, it is important to maintain a clean database of contacts by ensuring a valid email list.
Remove defunct emails
Most often people switch jobs or email providers without unsubscribing their former email address.
Being unaware of this, you might send emails to defunct accounts, causing them to pile up and exceed the storage data and finally bounce.
You can avoid such a situation and focus on emails with more potential by checking the validity.
Identify fake or misspelled emails
People are bound to provide misspelled or misformatted email addresses. It could be a mistake or maybe they don’t want to be contacted in the future.
The reason could be anything.
However, you can identify and filter out these addresses by validating your email list.
Reduce bounces and increases open rates
When bounces occur continuously, the authenticity and domain quality of your email account deteriorates drastically.
Your email account could even get listed in the spam index of email service providers (ESP) and eventually be blocked.
Through email verification, you can send emails to valid contacts, decrease bounce rates and boost open rates.
Improve sender reputation
Every email account has to maintain a sender reputation score, which helps the recipient’s ESP to determine the quality of your email. The higher the reputation score, the higher will be the email deliverability ratio.
However, sending emails to invalid accounts regularly can affect your sender reputation score.
Consequently, your account could even be suspended, which is why you should validate emails.
For productive email campaigns
Your email campaign is most likely to suffer from an increased bounce rate if you don’t validate your emails.
Check the validity of emails to filter out invalid addresses and send the emails to authentic accounts to boost email deliverability and campaign performance.
A new campaign
When it comes to email campaigns, there is no room for errors. In order to assure the deliverability of the emails, you must check the email validity of your list before starting the campaign.
When your bounce rate increases constantly
An increase in bounce rate can drastically affect your sender’s reputation. So, if you’ve been noticing a continuous increase in your email bounce rates, it’s time to verify your email list.
Check at regular intervals
As we mentioned earlier, your contacts can switch organizations or email service providers. Therefore, we would suggest you check the validity of your email contact list on a quarterly or half-yearly basis.
If you are planning to create clean email lists for reaching out to potential business partners and clients, then SalesQL would be the right fit.
This Linkedin email finder has the ability to fetch you valid email addresses of Linkedin users, as the data is based out of Linkedin. Hence it is pretty updated when compared to email verification services that are not linked to social networks.
The tool clearly points out the email ids which are valid along with finding you alternate email addresses and other details like industry, company size, etc.
Thus, you can identify opportunities, verify addresses and personalize email lists to create successful campaigns.
