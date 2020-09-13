Top 12 FAQs About PostgreSQL

Content Writer at Truemark Technology. Company Website Link - https://www.truemark.dev/
PostgreSQL is an open-source, object-relational database management
system (ORDBMS) available for all major platforms including Linux, UNIX,
Windows, and OS X. It allows you to add custom functions developed using different programming languages such as C/C++, Java, etc. It is designed to handle a range of workloads, from single machines to data warehouses or Web services with many concurrent users. It is the default database for macOS Server.
Answer:
You can try this (in the
command-line tool):
psql
<code class=" language-sql">\d<span class="token operator">+</span> tablename</code>
Also,
In addition to the PostgreSQL way (\d ‘something’ or \dt ‘table’ or \ds ‘sequence’ and so on)
The SQL standard way, as shown here:
<code class=" language-sql"><span class="token keyword">select</span> column_name<span class="token punctuation">,</span> data_type<span class="token punctuation">,</span> character_maximum_length
<span class="token keyword">from</span> INFORMATION_SCHEMA<span class="token punctuation">.</span><span class="token keyword">COLUMNS</span> <span class="token keyword">where</span> table_name <span class="token operator">=</span> <span class="token string">'<name of table>'</span><span class="token punctuation">;</span></code>
It’s supported by many DB engines.
Answer:
In PostgreSQL, you can use the
\connect
meta-command of the client tool psql:
<code class=" language-sql">\<span class="token keyword">connect</span> DBNAME</code>
or in short:
<code class=" language-sql">\c DBNAME</code>
Also, you can select the database when connecting with psql. This is handy when using it from a script:
<code class=" language-sql">sudo <span class="token operator">-</span>u postgres psql <span class="token operator">-</span>c <span class="token string">"CREATE SCHEMA test AUTHORIZATION test;"</span> test</code>
Answer:
To check the current running version of PostgreSQL run this query from PostgreSQL:
<code class=" language-sql"><span class="token keyword">SELECT</span> version<span class="token punctuation">(</span><span class="token punctuation">)</span><span class="token punctuation">;</span></code>
Also, you can use the below version to check the server version and client version of PostgreSQL
Server version:
<code class=" language-sh">pg_config --version</code>
Client version:
<code class=" language-sh">psql --version</code>
You can also use this method
Using CLI:
Server version:
<code class=" language-sql">$ postgres <span class="token operator">-</span>V <span class="token comment"># Or --version. Use "locate bin/postgres" if not found.</span>
postgres <span class="token punctuation">(</span>PostgreSQL<span class="token punctuation">)</span> <span class="token number">9.6</span><span class="token number">.1</span>
$ postgres <span class="token operator">-</span>V <span class="token operator">|</span> awk <span class="token string">'{print $NF}'</span> <span class="token comment"># Last column is version.</span>
<span class="token number">9.6</span><span class="token number">.1</span>
$ postgres <span class="token operator">-</span>V <span class="token operator">|</span> egrep <span class="token operator">-</span>o <span class="token string">'[0-9]{1,}\.[0-9]{1,}'</span> <span class="token comment"># Major.Minor version</span>
<span class="token number">9.6</span></code>
If having more than one installation of PostgreSQL, or if getting the “
” error:
postgres: command not found
<code class=" language-sql">$ locate bin<span class="token operator">/</span>postgres <span class="token operator">|</span> xargs <span class="token operator">-</span>i xargs <span class="token operator">-</span>t <span class="token string">'{}'</span> <span class="token operator">-</span>V <span class="token comment"># xargs is intentionally twice.</span>
<span class="token operator">/</span>usr<span class="token operator">/</span>pgsql<span class="token operator">-</span><span class="token number">9.3</span><span class="token operator">/</span>bin<span class="token operator">/</span>postgres <span class="token operator">-</span>V
postgres <span class="token punctuation">(</span>PostgreSQL<span class="token punctuation">)</span> <span class="token number">9.3</span><span class="token number">.5</span>
<span class="token operator">/</span>usr<span class="token operator">/</span>pgsql<span class="token operator">-</span><span class="token number">9.6</span><span class="token operator">/</span>bin<span class="token operator">/</span>postgres <span class="token operator">-</span>V
postgres <span class="token punctuation">(</span>PostgreSQL<span class="token punctuation">)</span> <span class="token number">9.6</span><span class="token number">.1</span></code>
If
doesn’t help, try
locate
:
find
<code class=" language-sql">$ sudo find <span class="token operator">/</span> <span class="token operator">-</span>wholename <span class="token string">'*/bin/postgres'</span> <span class="token number">2</span><span class="token operator">></span><span class="token operator">&</span><span class="token operator">-</span> <span class="token operator">|</span> xargs <span class="token operator">-</span>i xargs <span class="token operator">-</span>t <span class="token string">'{}'</span> <span class="token operator">-</span>V <span class="token comment"># xargs is intentionally twice.</span>
<span class="token operator">/</span>usr<span class="token operator">/</span>pgsql<span class="token operator">-</span><span class="token number">9.6</span><span class="token operator">/</span>bin<span class="token operator">/</span>postgres <span class="token operator">-</span>V
postgres <span class="token punctuation">(</span>PostgreSQL<span class="token punctuation">)</span> <span class="token number">9.6</span><span class="token number">.1</span></code>
Although
can also be used instead of
postmaster
, using
postgres
is preferable because
postgres
is a deprecated alias of
postmaster
.
postgres
Client version:
As relevant, login as
.
postgres
<code class=" language-sql">$ psql <span class="token operator">-</span>V <span class="token comment"># Or --version</span>
psql <span class="token punctuation">(</span>PostgreSQL<span class="token punctuation">)</span> <span class="token number">9.6</span><span class="token number">.1</span></code>
If having more than one installation of PostgreSQL:
<code class=" language-sql">$ locate bin<span class="token operator">/</span>psql <span class="token operator">|</span> xargs <span class="token operator">-</span>i xargs <span class="token operator">-</span>t <span class="token string">'{}'</span> <span class="token operator">-</span>V <span class="token comment"># xargs is intentionally twice.</span>
<span class="token operator">/</span>usr<span class="token operator">/</span>bin<span class="token operator">/</span>psql <span class="token operator">-</span>V
psql <span class="token punctuation">(</span>PostgreSQL<span class="token punctuation">)</span> <span class="token number">9.3</span><span class="token number">.5</span>
<span class="token operator">/</span>usr<span class="token operator">/</span>pgsql<span class="token operator">-</span><span class="token number">9.2</span><span class="token operator">/</span>bin<span class="token operator">/</span>psql <span class="token operator">-</span>V
psql <span class="token punctuation">(</span>PostgreSQL<span class="token punctuation">)</span> <span class="token number">9.2</span><span class="token number">.9</span>
<span class="token operator">/</span>usr<span class="token operator">/</span>pgsql<span class="token operator">-</span><span class="token number">9.3</span><span class="token operator">/</span>bin<span class="token operator">/</span>psql <span class="token operator">-</span>V
psql <span class="token punctuation">(</span>PostgreSQL<span class="token punctuation">)</span> <span class="token number">9.3</span><span class="token number">.5</span></code>
Using SQL:
Server version:
<code class=" language-sql"><span class="token operator">=</span><span class="token operator">></span> <span class="token keyword">SELECT</span> version<span class="token punctuation">(</span><span class="token punctuation">)</span><span class="token punctuation">;</span>
version
<span class="token comment">--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span>
PostgreSQL <span class="token number">9.2</span><span class="token number">.9</span> <span class="token keyword">on</span> x86_64<span class="token operator">-</span>unknown<span class="token operator">-</span>linux<span class="token operator">-</span>gnu<span class="token punctuation">,</span> compiled <span class="token keyword">by</span> gcc <span class="token punctuation">(</span>GCC<span class="token punctuation">)</span> <span class="token number">4.4</span><span class="token number">.7</span> <span class="token number">20120313</span> <span class="token punctuation">(</span>Red Hat <span class="token number">4.4</span><span class="token number">.7</span><span class="token operator">-</span><span class="token number">4</span><span class="token punctuation">)</span><span class="token punctuation">,</span> <span class="token number">64</span><span class="token operator">-</span><span class="token keyword">bit</span>
<span class="token operator">=</span><span class="token operator">></span> <span class="token keyword">SHOW</span> server_version<span class="token punctuation">;</span>
server_version
<span class="token comment">----------------</span>
<span class="token number">9.2</span><span class="token number">.9</span>
<span class="token operator">=</span><span class="token operator">></span> <span class="token keyword">SHOW</span> server_version_num<span class="token punctuation">;</span>
server_version_num
<span class="token comment">--------------------</span>
<span class="token number">90209</span></code>
If more curious, try
;.
=> SHOW all
Client version:
For what it’s worth, a shell command can be executed within
to show the client version of the
psql
executable in the path. Note that the running
psql
can potentially be different from the one in the path.
psql
<code class=" language-sql"><span class="token operator">=</span><span class="token operator">></span> \<span class="token operator">!</span> psql <span class="token operator">-</span>V
psql <span class="token punctuation">(</span>PostgreSQL<span class="token punctuation">)</span> <span class="token number">9.2</span><span class="token number">.9</span></code>
Answer:
If all of your tables are in a single schema, this approach could work (below code assumes that the name of your schema is
).
public
<code class=" language-sql"><span class="token keyword">DROP</span> <span class="token keyword">SCHEMA</span> <span class="token keyword">public</span> <span class="token keyword">CASCADE</span><span class="token punctuation">;</span>
<span class="token keyword">CREATE</span> <span class="token keyword">SCHEMA</span> <span class="token keyword">public</span><span class="token punctuation">;</span></code>
If you are using PostgreSQL 9.3 or greater, you may also need to restore the default grants.
<code class=" language-sql"><span class="token keyword">GRANT</span> <span class="token keyword">ALL</span> <span class="token keyword">ON</span> <span class="token keyword">SCHEMA</span> <span class="token keyword">public</span> <span class="token keyword">TO</span> postgres<span class="token punctuation">;</span>
<span class="token keyword">GRANT</span> <span class="token keyword">ALL</span> <span class="token keyword">ON</span> <span class="token keyword">SCHEMA</span> <span class="token keyword">public</span> <span class="token keyword">TO</span> <span class="token keyword">public</span><span class="token punctuation">;</span></code>
Another way:
You can write a query to generate a SQL script like this:
<code class=" language-sql"><span class="token keyword">select</span> <span class="token string">'drop table "'</span> <span class="token operator">||</span> tablename <span class="token operator">||</span> <span class="token string">'" cascade;'</span> <span class="token keyword">from</span> pg_tables<span class="token punctuation">;</span></code>
Or:
<code class=" language-sql"><span class="token keyword">select</span> <span class="token string">'drop table if exists "'</span> <span class="token operator">||</span> tablename <span class="token operator">||</span> <span class="token string">'" cascade;'</span> <span class="token keyword">from</span> pg_tables<span class="token punctuation">;</span></code>
In case some tables are automatically dropped due to the cascade option in a previous sentence.
Additionally, you might want to filter the tables you want to drop by schema name:
<code class=" language-sql"><span class="token keyword">select</span> <span class="token string">'drop table if exists "'</span> <span class="token operator">||</span> tablename <span class="token operator">||</span> <span class="token string">'" cascade;'</span>
<span class="token keyword">from</span> pg_tables
<span class="token keyword">where</span> schemaname <span class="token operator">=</span> <span class="token string">'public'</span><span class="token punctuation">;</span> <span class="token comment">-- or any other schema</span></code>
And then run it.
Answer:
The Homebrew package manager includes launchctl plists to start automatically. For more information run
.
brew info postgres
Start manually:
pg_ctl -D /usr/local/var/postgres start
Stop manually:
pg_ctl -D /usr/local/var/postgres stop
Start automatically:
“To have launchd start PostgreSQL now and restart at login:”
brew services start postgresql
What is the result of
?
pg_ctl -D /usr/local/var/postgres -l /usr/local/var/postgres/server.log start
What is the result of
?
pg_ctl -D /usr/local/var/postgres status
Are there any error messages in the server.log?
Make sure TCP localhost connections are enabled in pg_hba.conf:
<code class=" language-sql"><span class="token comment"># IPv4 local connections:</span>
host <span class="token keyword">all</span> <span class="token keyword">all</span> <span class="token number">127.0</span><span class="token number">.0</span><span class="token number">.1</span><span class="token operator">/</span><span class="token number">32</span> trust</code>
Check the listen_addresses and port in postgresql.conf:
egrep 'listen|port' /usr/local/var/postgres/postgresql.conf
<code class=" language-sql"><span class="token comment">#listen_addresses = 'localhost' # what IP address(es) to listen on;</span>
<span class="token comment">#port = 5432 # (change requires restart)</span></code>
Cleaning up Postgres was most likely installed via Homebrew, Fink, MacPorts, or the EnterpriseDB installer.
Check the output of the following commands to determine which package manager it was installed with:
<code class=" language-sql">brew <span class="token operator">&&</span> brew list<span class="token operator">|</span>grep postgres
fink <span class="token operator">&&</span> fink list<span class="token operator">|</span>grep postgres
port <span class="token operator">&&</span> port installed<span class="token operator">|</span>grep postgres</code>
Also if you want to manually start and stop PostgreSQL (installed via homebrew), the easiest way is:
<code class=" language-sql">brew services <span class="token keyword">start</span> postgresql</code>
and
<code class=" language-sql">brew services stop postgresql</code>
If you have a specific version, make sure to suffix the version, for example:
<code class=" language-sql">brew services <span class="token keyword">start</span> postgresql<span class="token variable">@10</span></code>
Answer:
For passwordless login:
<code class="">sudo -u user_name psql db_name</code>
To reset the password if you have forgotten:
<code class="">ALTER USER user_name WITH PASSWORD 'new_password';</code>
Option2
Type:
<code class="">$ sudo -u postgres psql</code>
Then:
<code class="">\password postgres</code>
Then to quit
:
psql
<code class="">\q</code>
If that does not work, reconfigure authentication.
Edit
(the path will differ) and change:
/etc/postgresql/9.1/main/pg_hba.conf
<code class=""> local all all peer</code>
to:
<code class=""> local all all md5</code>
Then restart the server:
<code class="">$ sudo service postgresql restart</code>
Answer:
Server-side
If you want something easy to re-use or automate, you can use Postgresql’s built-in COPY command. e.g.
<code class="">Copy (Select * From foo) To '/tmp/test.csv' With CSV DELIMITER ',' HEADER;</code>
This approach runs entirely on the remote server – it can’t write to your local PC. It also needs to be run as a Postgres “superuser” (normally called “root”) because Postgres can’t stop it doing nasty things with that machine’s local filesystem.
Client-side
The other approach is to do the file handling on the client-side, i.e. in your application or script. The Postgres server doesn’t need to know what file you’re copying to, it just spits out the data and the client puts it somewhere.
The underlying syntax for this is the
command and graphical tools like pgAdmin will wrap it for you in a nice dialog.
COPY TO STDOUT
The
command-line client has a special “meta-command” called
psql
, which takes all the same options as the “real”
\copy
, but is run inside the client:
COPY
<code class="">\copy (Select * From foo) To '/tmp/test.csv' With CSV</code>
Note that there is no terminating
, because meta-commands are terminated by newline, unlike SQL commands.
;
Your application programming language may also have support for pushing or fetching the data, but you cannot generally use
within a standard SQL statement, because there is no way of connecting the input/output stream. PHP’s PostgreSQL handler (not PDO) includes very basic
COPY FROM STDIN/TO STDOUT
pg_copy_from
and
functions which copy to/from a PHP array, which may not be efficient for large data sets.
pg_copy_to
There are several solutions:
a.
command
psql
psql -d dbname -t -A -F"," -c "select * from users" > output.csv
This has the big advantage that you can using it via SSH, like
– enabling you to get.
ssh postgres@host command
b. postgres
command
copy
COPY (SELECT * from users) To '/tmp/output.csv' With CSV;
c. psql interactive (or not)
<code class="">>psql dbname
psql>\f ','
psql>\a
psql>\o '/tmp/output.csv'
psql>SELECT * from users;
psql>\q</code>
All of them can be used in scripts, but you can prefer #1.
d. pgadmin but that’s not scriptable.
Answer:
Postgres allows the use of any existing database on the server as a template when creating a new database. You should be able to execute the
following in a query window if it doesn’t:
<code class="">CREATE DATABASE newdb WITH TEMPLATE originaldb OWNER dbuser;</code>
Still, you may get:
<code class="">ERROR: source database "originaldb" is being accessed by other users</code>
To disconnect all other users from the database, you can use this query:
<code class="">SELECT pg_terminate_backend(pg_stat_activity.pid) FROM pg_stat_activity
WHERE pg_stat_activity.datname = 'originaldb' AND pid <> pg_backend_pid();</code>
Alternative Solution:
To clone an existing database with Postgres you can do that
<code class="">/* KILL ALL EXISTING CONNECTION FROM ORIGINAL DB (sourcedb)*/
SELECT pg_terminate_backend(pg_stat_activity.pid) FROM pg_stat_activity
WHERE pg_stat_activity.datname = 'SOURCE_DB' AND pid <> pg_backend_pid();
/* CLONE DATABASE TO NEW ONE(TARGET_DB) */
CREATE DATABASE TARGET_DB WITH TEMPLATE SOURCE_DB OWNER USER_DB;</code>
It will kill all the connection to the source DB avoiding the error
<code class="">ERROR: source database "SOURCE_DB" is being accessed by other users</code>
Answer:
Use the operating system user
to create your database – as long as you haven’t set up a database role with the necessary privileges that corresponds to your operating system user of the same name (
postgres
in your case):
h9uest
<code class="">sudo -u postgres -i</code>
Then try again. Type
when done with operating as system user
exit
.
postgres
Or
execute the single command
as
createuser
with
postgres
sudo'
The point is to use the operating system user matching the database role of the same name to be granted access via
authentication.
ident
is the default operating system user to have initialized the database cluster.
postgres
In order to bootstrap the database system, a freshly initialized system always contains one predefined role. This role is always a “superuser”, and by default (unless altered when running
) it will have the same name as the operating system user that initialized the database cluster. Customarily, this role will be named
initdb
. In order to create more roles you first have to connect as this initial role.
postgres
Read about database roles and client authentication in the manual.
Also you can try this solution
In short, running
<code class="">sudo -u postgres createuser owning_user</code>
creates a role with name owning_user (in this case, h9uest). After that you can run
from the terminal under whatever account name you set up without having to enter into the Postgres environment.
rake db:create
Answer:
The problem is still your
file (
pg_hba.conf
).
/etc/postgresql/9.1/main/pg_hba.conf*
This line:
<code class="">local all postgres peer</code>
Should be:
<code class="">local all postgres md5</code>
If you can’t find this file, running locate
should show you where the file is.
pg_hba.conf
After altering this file, don’t forget to restart your PostgreSQL server. If you’re on Linux, that would be
.
sudo service postgresql restart
These are brief descriptions of both options according to the official PostgreSQL docs on authentication methods.
Peer authentication
The peer authentication method works by obtaining the client’s operating system user name from the kernel and using it as the allowed database user name (with optional user name mapping). This method is only supported on local connections.
Password authentication
The password-based authentication methods are md5 and password. These methods operate similarly except for the way that the password is sent across the connection, namely MD5-hashed and clear-text respectively.
If you are at all concerned about password “sniffing” attacks then md5 is preferred. A plain password should always be avoided if possible. However, md5 cannot be used with the db_user_namespace feature. If the
connection is protected by SSL encryption then the password can be used
safely (though SSL certificate authentication might be a better choice if one is depending on using SSL).
Sample location for
:
pg_hba.conf
/etc/postgresql/9.1/main/pg_hba.conf
Answer:
This will drop existing connections except for yours:
Query
and get the pid values you want to kill, then issue
pg_stat_activity
to them.
SELECT pg_terminate_backend(pid int)
PostgreSQL 9.2 and above:
<code class="">SELECT pg_terminate_backend(pg_stat_activity.pid)
FROM pg_stat_activity
WHERE pg_stat_activity.datname = 'TARGET_DB' -- ← change this to your DB
AND pid <> pg_backend_pid();</code>
PostgreSQL 9.1 and below:
<code class="">SELECT pg_terminate_backend(pg_stat_activity.procpid)
FROM pg_stat_activity
WHERE pg_stat_activity.datname = 'TARGET_DB' -- ← change this to your DB
AND procpid <> pg_backend_pid();</code>
Once you disconnect everyone you will have to disconnect and issue the DROP DATABASE command from a connection from another database aka not the one you’re trying to drop.
Note the renaming of the
column to
procpid
. See this mailing list thread.
pid
Answer:
PostgreSQL since version 9.5 has UPSERT syntax, with ON CONFLICT clause. with the following syntax (similar to MySQL)
<code class="">INSERT INTO the_table (id, column_1, column_2)
VALUES (1, 'A', 'X'), (2, 'B', 'Y'), (3, 'C', 'Z')
ON CONFLICT (id) DO UPDATE
SET column_1 = excluded.column_1,
column_2 = excluded.column_2;</code>
Searching PostgreSQL’s email group archives for “upsert” leads to finding an example of doing what you possibly want to do, in the manual:
Example: Exceptions with UPDATE/INSERT
This example uses exception handling to perform either UPDATE or INSERT, as appropriate:
<code class="">CREATE TABLE db (a INT PRIMARY KEY, b TEXT);
CREATE FUNCTION merge_db(key INT, data TEXT) RETURNS VOID AS
$$
BEGIN
LOOP
-- first try to update the key
-- note that "a" must be unique
UPDATE db SET b = data WHERE a = key;
IF found THEN
RETURN;
END IF;
-- not there, so try to insert the key
-- if someone else inserts the same key concurrently,
-- we could get a unique-key failure
BEGIN
INSERT INTO db(a,b) VALUES (key, data);
RETURN;
EXCEPTION WHEN unique_violation THEN
-- do nothing, and loop to try the UPDATE again
END;
END LOOP;
END;
$$
LANGUAGE plpgsql;
SELECT merge_db(1, 'david');
SELECT merge_db(1, 'dennis');</code>
There’s possibly an example of how to do this in bulk, using CTEs in 9.1 and above, in the hackers mailing list:
<code class="">WITH foos AS (SELECT (UNNEST(%foo[])).*)
updated as (UPDATE foo SET foo.a = foos.a ... RETURNING foo.id)
INSERT INTO foo SELECT foos.* FROM foos LEFT JOIN updated USING(id)
WHERE updated.id IS NULL;</code>
This is the list for most frequently asked questions with solutions
about PostgreSQL. I hope this blog helped you with your problem. If you
haven’t found what you are looking for, please feel free to comment if
you need any help. We will get in touch with you as soon as possible.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.