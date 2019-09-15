Top 100 Places to Learn to Code for Free Online in 2019.

The moment when you first type the search query “how to learn to code for free” may be a starting point of a developer’s career. The Google search results are sprawling with the suggestions of online learning resources. Each adapts to different learning styles, so the most important thing is to find the one that best fits your own needs.

At Rioks , we have collected top 100 places where you can learn how to code for free in 2019. From video tutorials to web magazines and blogs, here you can find everything you need to start your career as a programmer or a UI/UX designer.

To make things easier, we have broken the online learning resources by the following topics:

General Resources About Coding Mobile App Development UI/UX Design AI and Machine Learning The Command Line HTML and CSS JavaScript Python Ruby Data Science/Analysis Cybersecurity WordPress Coding Blogs YouTube Channels About Coding

General Resources About Coding

“When you hear the term ‘coding,’ it might bring to mind a wall of artless 1’s and 0’s or a lonely labyrinth of servers somewhere in Silicon Valley. However, coding is so much more than that. Your code can be a starting point for a whole new reality and human-machine interactive experience. It can open up amazing opportunities for business, technology, and our lives in general.” — Ben Obear, Co-Founder of CognitiveClouds , a custom software development and consulting company.

Bento is a platform focused on educating and empowering the next generation of self-taught developers. There, you can find curated tutorials on over 200 web technologies that will help you learn how to code with languages like HTML, CSS, Javascript, Python, SQL, etc.

Code Avengers platform is easy to use, and its built-in tools make it easy to check and correct your code, test your skills, and see how your code comes to life. This service offers helpful live chat support and a Slack channel. Code Avenger is a good starting point if you want to learn to code.

Codecademy is an online interactive platform that offers free coding classes in 12 different programming languages including Python, Java, JavaScript (jQuery, AngularJS, React.js), Ruby, SQL, C++, and Sass, as well as markup languages HTML and CSS.

Code Conquest is a free coding guide for beginners, including everything from onsite tutorials to reviews of premium site. Code Conquest is created for those who want to learn to develop programs step by step. It helps start coding on the right foot.

Coderbyte is a web application that allows you to practice your programming skills and prepare for coding boot camps. Here you can access the best collection of coding challenges which you can solve online in 10 programming languages.

You can also brush up on your skills by reading tutorials on topics like advanced JavaScript features, data structures, and learn about the questions asked at the interview by companies like Google and Microsoft.

Code.org is a non-profit platform aimed at providing free success to learning computer science and increasing participation of women and underrepresented minorities.

Codewars is an educational community for computer programming. On the platform, software developers can train on the coding challenges known as kata. These exercises train a variety of skills in different programming languages, and they are completed within an online IDE.

This platform helps to learn how to code from the courses created by the world’s most prestigious universities. Coursera is the biggest online library of coding courses covering virtually everything related to programming. If you want to learn the basics of Android app coding, this resource is your best option. Here you can also get a certificate indicating completion of a course which costs $30 — $100.

It’s similar to Duolingo, but this platform is purely about the code. On Edabit you can learn to code by overcoming the interactive challenges such as to gain XP, unlock achievements, and climb the leaderboard. Edabit goes beyond basic syntax and teaches its users how to think like real programmers, so they can finally start making cool things.

edX is a massive open online course provider. It hosts online university-level courses in a wide range of disciplines to a worldwide student body, including some courses at no charge. This resource, similarly to Coursera, allows getting a certificate which costs $30 to $100.

Envato Tuts+ offers free video courses and written tutorials to help you get creative skills in code, design and illustration, photography, video, music, web design, game development, business, and more. These courses include step-by-step written instructions and screenshots that help practice and master the skills needed to create a practical outcome.

Joining this community, you can learn HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, and Databases. FreeCodeCamp is a non-profit organization, that consists of an interactive learning web platform, an online community forum, chat rooms, Medium publications, and local organizations. They intend to make learning web development accessible to anyone. Learn to code for free by watching free online courses and being engaged in programming projects.

Dash is a fun and free online course that teaches you the basics of web development on the projects which you can work on directly in your browser. Learn the right way to code HTML5, to create your first fully styled landing page on CSS3, and dynamic interfaces that handle user events.

Sometimes, you need to recall a reference book when you’re stuck on a problem. GitHub allows to do it. There are over 31 million developers that collaborate to host and review code, manage projects, and build software together. This coding camp can also help you learn the basics of the most various coding languages.

Hackr.io offers a list of the best tutorials, online courses, and books on programming languages that are recommended by the community of coders. All the tutorials are submitted and voted by the members of Hackr.io.

HackerRank provides challenges for several different domains, such as Algorithms, Mathematics, SQL, Functional Programming, AI, and more. They provide a discussion and a leaderboard for every challenge, and most of them come with an editorial that explains more about a challenge and suggests approaches that will help you come up with a solution.

Hack.pledge() is a movement for programmers who assemble and mentor each other so that they can collectively improve their coding skills. Here you can level up your programming skills by learning from some of the leading developers in the world.

Khan Academy offers exercises, instructional videos, and a personalized learning dashboard that empowers learners to study at their own pace in and outside of the classroom. There are also a few code courses for kids, so the whole family can learn to make code for free!

It’s a heavily researched learning curriculum designed for a long-term career as a Software Engineer. These free books can help you learn the basics of the most popular programming languages.

Microsoft Virtual Academy provides free online training by world-class experts to help you improve your technical skills. Here, you can enjoy free access to e-books, attend live events, and participate in live Q&A with instructors. You can test your knowledge with self-assessments and earn certificates of completion for the courses you’ve mastered.

MIT OpenCourseWare (MIT OCW) is an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to publish all of the educational materials on software engineering from its undergraduate and graduate-level courses online, freely and openly available to anyone, anywhere.

Scotch Development is a web development blog discussing all things about programming, development, web, and life. Their tutorials are beyond incredible and written by skilled developers, mostly geared towards intermediate-to-advanced developers. Such approach means beginners may be pushed away from even attempting Scotch tutorials for a while.

SoloLearn has the largest collection of free code learning content, from beginner to pro. Here, you can choose from thousands of programming topics to learn coding concepts, brush up your programming knowledge, or stay aligned with the latest coding trends.

On SoloLearn, you can write and run real code in a mobile code editor, get inspired through real-life code samples, and engage in interactive community conversations along the way.

Simpliv uses the best of technology and innovation to help learners and institutions drive success. They regularly run programming courses that are available for free for a limited period. You should sign up not to miss Simpliv’s new free online learning courses.

Treehouse or (Teamtreehouse) is an online technology school that offers courses about web design, web development, mobile development, and game development created by a team of expert teachers. These courses are focused on beginners who want to learn to code and get ready for a career in the tech industry. The Treehouse learning program includes videos combined with interactive quizzes and code challenges.

The Code Player is an online tutorial that helps to learn front-end technologies much more comfortable. It plays code like a video helping people to learn HTML5, CSS3, Javascript, and Jquery fast and interactively.

The Code Player offers a variety of playback speeds depending on how fast users want to run through the tutorial, and there is also a timeline scrubber for pausing and rewinding.

The Odin Project is created to provide a complete path for students to go from zero to employed web developers.

Students start with a short Introduction to Web Development before moving on to Web Development 101 and more in-depth modules, including HTML, CSS, Javascript, Ruby, Rails, Git, databases, and more. The tutorials are completely flexible, allowing students to work through each lesson or jump to different lessons/projects.

Udacity is a platform with online courses about programming, data science, artificial intelligence, digital marketing, and more. Udacity offers the individual free coding courses, as well as “ nanodegrees ” that train you for specific careers such as a front-end web developer or data analyst. Course materials are free, but nanodegrees require a tuition fee.

Udemy offers excellent courses in every programming language, game development, web and graphic designing, and much more. Anyone can create Udemy courses, so make sure to check author reviews.

Here, you can find tutorials on Chrome DevTools, Lighthouse, Workbox, and more tools to make your life easier and improve your development artistry. This course is about the fundamental technologies such as TCP/IP stack, HTTP, HTML/CSS, and PHP. The course principles include the structure of the web, small-world networks, web search, communities, and advertising.

W3Schools is an educational website for learning web technologies online. Content includes tutorials and references relating to HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JSON, PHP, Python, AngularJS, SQL, Bootstrap, Node.js, jQuery, XQuery, AJAX, XML, and recently they have also included Java courses.

Mobile App Development

“Great mobile app developer is the one who adapts the current trends, technologies, and tools to the product idea and gives birth to the new intuitive user experience able to blow the market.” — Aldric Chang, CEO at Swag Soft, a mobile app development company based in Singapore.

The resource carries a whole collection of guides for Android developers. The documents listed in the navigation pane can teach you how to build Android apps using APIs in the Android framework and other libraries. If you’re brand new to Android and want to jump into code, you can start with the Build Your First App tutorial.

Whether you’re an experienced developer or just getting started, this website can point you to training that can help you develop high-quality apps. Here, you can find end-to-end training created by the Google Developers Training team, materials, and tutorials for self-study, online courses, and more. When you’re ready, you can also take a Google Developers Certification exam to gain recognition for your development skills.

Start Developing iOS Apps (Swift) is perfect if you want to start learning to develop mobile apps that run on iPhone and iPad. View this set of incremental lessons as a guided introduction to building your first app, including the tools, major concepts, and best practices that will ease your path.

Swift Playgrounds is a revolutionary app for iPad that makes learning Swift interactive and fun. You can solve puzzles to master the basics using Swift — a powerful programming language created by Apple and used by the pros to build today’s most popular apps.

UI/UX Design

“Designing a new user experience, you contribute to the future of natural and intuitive human-machine interaction. People are becoming even more “addicted” to technologies that are penetrating our lives. The designer’s primary mission is to make this communication between technology and its users as easy as possible. It is the power of UX Design.” — Dima Venglinski, CEO at Fireart Studio.

These are free textbooks written by more than 100 leading designers, bestselling authors, and Ivy League professors. Textbooks are organized in a gigantic encyclopedia with 4,000+ pages. They cover the design of interactive products and services such as websites, household objects, smartphones, computer software, aircraft cockpits, and others.

The UX Booth is a publication by and for the UX designers’ community. Its readership consists mostly of beginning-to-intermediate user experience and interaction designers, but anyone interested in making the web a better place is welcome. If you’re interested, join it to discuss the best practices and trending topics, or share your experience.

When it comes to UX design blogs, UX Collective is the answer to the overwhelming amount of blogs and posts on the user experience design. They have curated stories on UX, usability, and product design.

UX Movement is a user experience design blog that publishes articles about the influence of design on the user’s behavior. Their audience consists of tech-savvy designers, developers, and researchers who work on user interfaces, websites, and applications.

Smashing Magazine is a website and eBook publisher that offers editorial content and professional resources for web developers and web designers. It was founded in 2006 by Sven Lennartz and Vitaly Friedman as part of the German-based Smashing Media AG. This magazine features a hand-picked and organized selection of the most useful and popular articles related to Usability and User Experience.

Web Designer is a magazine for those looking to learn the latest HTML, CSS and JavaScript techniques. You can discover here the best tools and resources about web design. As the flagship publication for today’s web creatives, digital designers and web developers, a subscription to Web Designer magazine offers expert, project-based tutorials across modern disciplines such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, 3D and web app development.

AI and Machine Learning

“Digital transformation has recently evolved and completely changed the way business operates. AI technology is a significant part of this transformation, which constitutes an unlimited source of opportunities for various industries. We are developing AI products for the automotive industry and see artificial intelligence fantastic possibilities in digital transformation area, that influences different fields of our lives”. — FPT Software team.

Google.ai is a division of Google dedicated solely to artificial intelligence. Whether you are just learning code or you are a seasoned machine-learning practitioner, you will find information and exercises to help you improve coding skills.

Machine Learning Mastery is a community that offers tutorials and e-books to help developers. On this platform, machine learning is taught by taking a highly productive top-down and results-focused approach that counters to the math-heavy academic approach taken by the rest of the industry.

The Command Line

Free online book by Mark Bates that goes very in-depth. You can purchase a hard copy or screencasts.

Free video-tutorials created by Wes Bos are rather for developers of an intermediate level than for beginners, however, are worth checking if you are planning to learn cybersecurity online.

A well-written guide that assumes no previous knowledge and explains jargon. It also contains micro-exercises to demonstrate the concepts of cybersecurity in an engaging way. Highly recommend for beginners.

HTML and CSS

HTML5 Dog is HTML tutorials service for beginners. It also offers intermediate and advanced HTML and CSS tutorials.

It looks like an online book, but under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License, so you can adjust it to your needs. All information is broken into four chapters: The web, HTML5, CSS3, and Sass. The tutorials are mostly for beginners.

It is an evolving learning platform for web technologies, including web standards such as CSS, HTML, JavaScript, open web app development, and Firefox add-on development.

Learn to Code HTML & CSS gives clear and organized lessons that help people learn how to build beautiful and intuitive websites. The guide covers a variety of web design and development topics, ranging from beginner to advanced skill levels.

JavaScript

It is a blog tailored for JavaScript developers. Here you can find helpful guides, tutorials, and tips on JavaScript. Besides, there is a JavaScript 101 section for beginners and collection of techniques for experienced coders. The blog no longer updates, but all the articles are accessible.

It’s a digital book about coding. You can access the entire thing online, which is great if you plan to have the content open on another device. Eloquent JavaScript is ideal to coders of any level.

Echo JS is a community-driven social news site entirely focused on JavaScript development, HTML5, and front-end news. We are bringing the latest JavaScript news, articles, frameworks and libraries, programming tutorials, releases announcements, and much more.

The creators of JavaScript.com have gathered some of the best learning resources around and built a JavaScript course to help new developers get up and running. JavaScript.com aims to keep more advanced developers up to date on news, frameworks, and libraries.

It is a single-webpage book broken down into sections created by a programmer Max Ogden. Why JavaScript for Cats? Just for a reason, that it has some pictures with cats at the end.

It is an online community for sharing and discovering great ideas, having debates, and making friends. Here, you can find a weekly podcast discussion about Javascript on the front and back ends. Also discuss programming practices, coding environments, and the communities related to the technology.

This website offers a comprehensive roadmap for learning JavaScript “the right away,” and it provides information for all levels from beginner to experienced programmers. There are tons of resources listed, some of which you might not even find in our research.

It’s an interactive JavaScript tutorial. No matter if you are an experienced programmer or not, this website intends for everyone who wishes to learn the JavaScript programming language. Created by the same folks who make learnpython.org

This resource offers open-source workshops that teach web software skills. NodeSchool workshops are in-person hosted and usually free.

It is a collection of easy to understand JavaScript video tutorials designed to take you from zero to an advanced level. On Watch & Code, you can also participate in weekly live study sessions to join Watch & Code community.

Python

‘A Byte of Python’ is a free book on programming in Python language. It serves as a tutorial for beginners or guide to coding in Python language. This book is written for the latest Python 3, even though Python 2 is the commonly found version of Python today (read more about it in Python 2 versus 3 sections).

LearnPython.org is a free interactive Python tutorial. Here, you can learn Python in the browser using short and practical exercises. By running real Python code directly from the web browser, students can try out Python without installing it. It creates a more efficient learning process because students focus on the important stuff — learning how to program.

If you have some experience in coding, stick to the program offered by Google. Google’s Python class is a free online resource with written materials, videos, and tasks that will help you get a better understanding of this programming language.

Ruby

Riding Rails is an official Ruby on Rails Twitter blog. It’s creator, Roque Pinel, regularly updates readers with the latest news and updates on Ruby on Rails. This kind of changelog contains information on releases, tests, community contributors, discussions, life hacks, helpful hints, and more.

The service that allows you to receive fresh global updates on Ruby. You can enter your email address on the main page and receive the best news and articles for free once a week.

This blog was created by Justin Weiss, an experienced developer who has written the book ‘Practicing Rails’ that helps readers understand the Ruby ecosystem since it often seems too intricate for beginners. Some materials could also be useful for intermediate programmers.

Data Science/Analysis

EliteDataScience.com teaches data science and machine learning in a simple, down-to-earth way. Since launching in 2016, its guides and tutorials have reached 2 million+ readers across 180+ countries all around the world.

Springboard offers flexible, online courses in cutting-edge career paths such as Data Science, Design, Analytics, Marketing and Security.

The Open Source Data Science Masters is the open-source curriculum for learning Data Science. Offering both theory and technologies, the OSDSM breaks down the core competencies necessary to make the right use of data. The resource is geared for those who have at least a minimum understanding of programming.

Cybersecurity

Cybrary is a growing community where people, companies, and training come together to give everyone the ability to collaborate in an open source way that is revolutionizing the cyber security educational experience.

On the O’Reilly you can find the best insights from subject matter experts and industry insiders in one place. You can dive deep into the latest of what’s happening in the world of security.

WordPress

WordPress TV is a platform similar to YouTube, but it contains videos about WordPress only. It is a library of courses, lectures, tutorials, and classes. Many of them are helpful and inspirational, but you can also see a large percentage of low-quality videos taken right from a lecture hall. Regardless, the videos are free, and you receive more than training modules.

The WordPress Codex is an official online manual from WordPress developers. It is a great resource that details every template tag and every function that WordPress uses. It also links to useful tutorials and plugins. The WordPress Codex contains much information on how to use and develop WordPress.

WPBeginner is the most famous tutorial and video blog about WordPress. It is an excellent resource to learn WordPress if you know about an issue you are trying to solve.

WP101 has a professional look and feel, and it has the bonus of only focusing on WordPress. It doesn’t have nearly as many WordPress topics covered (compared to Lynda and Udemy,) but it’s a clean, unintimidating environment for beginners.

Coding Blogs

A List Apart is a webzine that explores the design, development, and the meaning of web content with a particular focus on web standards and best practices.

CodePen is a social development platform with a cool coding blog. CodePen allows you to write the code in a browser and run it immediately. A useful and liberating tool for developers of any skill, and particularly empowering for people learning to code. Their blog focuses primarily on front-end languages like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and preprocessing syntaxes that turn into those things.

A Coding Dojo is a programming session based around a simple coding challenge. Programmers of different skill levels are invited to engage in deliberate practice as equals. The goal is to learn, teach, and improve with fellow software developers in a non-competitive setting. They also have an excellent blog where you can find Coding Dojo reviews and find out how to learn to code in Rails, MEAN Stack, Python, .NET, and Swift/iOS.

It is an almanac that can help you go deep into CSS. However, the blog now goes beyond just CSS and talks about other things like Sass, JavaScript, PHP, and more. Here, you can discover plenty of resources and check their code snippets.

A blog features tutorials about JavaScript, HTML5, AJAX, PHP, CSS, WordPress, and other topics related to development. It was created by David Walsh, a senior developer at Mozilla.

An experienced programmer Peter Krumins created a Cat on Mat blog. It is mainly focused on programming, hacking, software, computer security, Google, and technology. Cat on Mat is particularly useful for newbie programmers. Many tricks, tools, and tutorials can come in handy when coding.

It is a community site focused on creating high-quality video courses, books, and tutorials created by a community of experts from around the world. Here you can find over 3,000 high-quality tutorials that can help you boost your programming career.

Scotch Development is a web development blog discussing various topics related to programming. Scotch.io provides high quality and easy to understand content for web developers. Scotch.io founded by its primary authors Nicholas Cerminara and Chris Sevilleja.

With over 80 e-Books, 70 courses, & 300 tutorials covering today’s most important programming languages, SitePoint is the one-stop-shop for online learning. There’s a wealth of knowledge on more general stuff like project management and WordPress.

It’s an excellent resource for learning the software tools and how to use them to solve computing problems effectively. SoftwareHow provides honest, unbiased reviews of computer software written by real software users for real software users. Their reviews, tips, and how-to guides are based on thorough testing and personal experience.

Stack Abuse is a website for programmers and data science engineers looking to learn about Node.js, Python, Unix, and machine learning topics.

As part of Envato’s creative ecosystem, Envato Tuts+ contributes to their mission “ to help people learn and earn online.” You can discover over 20750 how-to tutorials, find videos and online courses that help you learn to code, make photography, design websites, and more on Tuts+.

YouTube Channels About Coding

Adam’s channel has nearly 1M subscribers on YouTube. His videos cover many topics focusing mostly on JavaScript, PHP, SQL, HTML, CSS, and ActionScript. Videos are informative, each focusing on a different skill and ability level, which is ideal for beginners.

John Purcell, a software developer with 14+ years of experience, created a unique course to learn Java online for free. If you are a coding newbie, this is the right place to start. What’s more, you can choose your schedule for classes since the course is self-paced.

The channel focuses mainly on PHP and its newest updates and changes, but here you can also learn CSS, Sass, Node.js, Laravel, and MySql. Codecourse has many videos that cover topics for beginners. Codecourse regularly shares useful tips and videos for developers announces new videos and shares what they are working on.

Derek Banas’s channel has 840,578 subscribers. This vlogger covers a broad range of topics. If you’re a beginner, you can be interested in extensive guides on PHP, Java, MySQL, web services, and other related topics covered here.

If you are looking for one of the best YouTube channels to learn programming focused on Android development, this is the one. If you prefer live streaming, you can watch this channel at 8 PM EST on Monday and at 7 PM EST on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

DevTips is a useful place for web developers to find great videos and tutorials on CSS, HTML5, RWD, and more. It is helpful for web designers who want to improve their skills as well.

If you are interested in the IT businesses in general, entrepreneurship, career, and personal growth, this YouTube channel is the right place to find good advice. It also features interviews with famous web designers and developers.

With 1.5 million subscribers, Google Developers channel is one of the most popular resources to learn to code. It offers reports, reviews, tutorials, and best techniques about Android, Chrome, Web Development, Polymer, Performance, iOS, and more. Here, you can learn to code easily and get the latest news on Google services and technologies around mobile, the web, and the cloud.

This channel covers ASP.NET, C#, SQL Server, AJAX, WCF, JQuery, SSIS, SSAS, and SSRS. If you are interested in Microsoft.NET technologies, this is the place to go to and start learning. Here, you can find a large variety of detailed and comprehensive, yet simple lessons about every segment of Angular 2 and Java.

Here, you can get several useful dev’s tips, support, and cool dev’s quotes. There are especially great web development tutorials for beginners. With LearnCode.academy you can quickly learn Node.js, Angular.js, Backbone.js, Deployment Strategies, HTML & CSS, CSS Layouts, JavaScript, Sublime Text, Responsive Design, Server, Administration, Deployment Strategies and more.

It’s one of the coolest YouTube channels to explore WordPress, RWD, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and jQuery. These videos are especially useful and easy to understand for those who want to learn WordPress. They give you the answers to the common questions about WordPress.

With MyCodeSchool, you can easily get into the programming essentials. Tutorials are created on the illustrated examples and good practices. If you want to learn to code and you’d like to do it while watching simple and straightforward explanations, this is a channel you can browse.

With almost 1M subscribers, it’s one of the most popular YouTube channels to learn programming. Here you can find a unique collection of the coding tutorials that cover different programming topics, including Android development, game development, design, and more. All tutorials are free and easy to catch up to.

This channel is an immense collection of tutorials offering in-depth and high-quality training in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, User Experience, Ruby, PHP, WordPress, iPhone and Android applications, and tech business in general.

The authors of this channel create videos for front-end web developers twice a week. Level Up Tutorials is one of the most popular YouTube resources for those who want to learn HTML5, Stylus, CSS, Sass, CMS (WordPress, Drupal, Magento), AngularJS, Meteor, and more design topics.

The code is much more than a sequence of symbols. It is an opportunity to shape new digital realities that influence the lives of thousands of people.

To become “The Creator” of such experiences, you must know the programming basics. I hope that this research provided all future developers and software engineers with all the needed resources to start from. They can help in learning coding fundamentals and become a top-notch professional in the big industry of digital products and app development.

