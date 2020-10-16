Top 10 Wargames Sites for Learning, Practice, or Just for Fun

Colombian Engineer Cybersecurity and opensource enthusiast
Wargames sites offer hacking challenges on different categories like cryptographic, cracking, steganography, programming, Linux and Windows knowledge, logic, math and science. The difficulty of the challenges vary as well.
As any other gaming platform the more challenges you solve the more points you get and obviously there is a ranking where you can compete to be on top.
Wargames are used for beginners, skilled and experts for learning, practicing and improving their skills on different topics.
Here they are my top 10 of wargames sites
Categories: Programing, logic, Linux/Windows, steganography, crypto, exploits, cracking and more
Language: English, Spanish, French, German
Categories: Programing, Logic, Linux/Windows, Steganography, Cryptographic and more
Language: English
Categories: Programming, reversing, bug exploitation, cryptography and more.
Language: English
Categories: Steganography, cryptography, Web
Language: English
Categories: Cracking and reversing
Language: English
Categories: Bug exploitation, pentesting and more
Language: English
Categories: Programing, Logic
Language: English
Categories: Linux, Programming
Language: English
Categories: Cryptographic
Language: English
Categories: SQL injection
Not in english but good ones
Categories: Programing, Logic, Linux/Windows, Steganography, Cryptographic and more
Language: French
Best aspect of Wargames is that you will always find a new challenge and nobody solves a challenge on the same way. So keep your mind moving and lets play! ;)
