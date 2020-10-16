Top 10 Wargames Sites for Learning, Practice, or Just for Fun

330 reads

@ levorak Colombian Engineer Cybersecurity and opensource enthusiast

Wargames sites offer hacking challenges on different categories like cryptographic, cracking, steganography, programming, Linux and Windows knowledge, logic, math and science. The difficulty of the challenges vary as well.

As any other gaming platform the more challenges you solve the more points you get and obviously there is a ranking where you can compete to be on top.

Wargames are used for beginners, skilled and experts for learning, practicing and improving their skills on different topics.

Here they are my top 10 of wargames sites

Language: English

Categories: Programing, logic, Linux/Windows, steganography, crypto, exploits, cracking and more

Language: English, Spanish, French, German

Categories: Programing, Logic, Linux/Windows, Steganography, Cryptographic and more

Language: English

Categories: Programming, reversing, bug exploitation, cryptography and more.

Language: English

Categories: Steganography, cryptography, Web

Language: English

Categories: Cracking and reversing

Language: English

Categories: Bug exploitation, pentesting and more

Language: English

Categories: Programing, Logic

Language: English

Categories: Linux, Programming

Language: English

Categories: Cryptographic

Language: English

Categories: SQL injection

Not in english but good ones

Yashira

Language: Spanish

Categories: Programing, Logic, Linux/Windows, Steganography, Cryptographic and more

Enigmes-a-thematiques

Language: French

Categories: Cryptographic

Best aspect of Wargames is that you will always find a new challenge and nobody solves a challenge on the same way. So keep your mind moving and lets play! ;)

Share this story @ levorak Read my stories Colombian Engineer Cybersecurity and opensource enthusiast

Tags