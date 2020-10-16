Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logoTop 10 Wargames Sites for Learning, Practice, or Just for Fun by@levorak

Top 10 Wargames Sites for Learning, Practice, or Just for Fun

October 16th 2020 330 reads
Author profile picture

@levorak

Colombian Engineer Cybersecurity and opensource enthusiast

Wargames sites offer hacking challenges on different categories like cryptographic, cracking, steganography, programming, Linux and Windows knowledge, logic, math and science. The difficulty of the challenges vary as well.

As any other gaming platform the more challenges you solve the more points you get and obviously there is a ranking where you can compete to be on top.

Wargames are used for beginners, skilled and experts for learning, practicing and improving their skills on different topics.

Here they are my top 10 of wargames sites

1. WeChall

Language: English

Categories: Programing, logic, Linux/Windows, steganography, crypto, exploits, cracking and more

2. root-me

Language: English, Spanish, French, German

Categories: Programing, Logic, Linux/Windows, Steganography, Cryptographic and more

3. pwnable.kr

Language: English

Categories: Programming, reversing, bug exploitation, cryptography and more.

4. HackerGateway

Language: English

Categories: Steganography, cryptography, Web

5. Reversing.kr

Language: English

Categories: Cracking and reversing

6. Hack the Box

Language: English

Categories: Bug exploitation, pentesting and more

7. Codingame

Language: English

Categories: Programing, Logic

8. Over the wire

Language: English

Categories: Linux, Programming

9. CryptoHack

Language: English

Categories: Cryptographic

10. Lord of the SQLI

Language: English

Categories: SQL injection

Bonus:

Not in english but good ones

Yashira

Language: Spanish

Categories: Programing, Logic, Linux/Windows, Steganography, Cryptographic and more

Enigmes-a-thematiques

Language: French

Categories: Cryptographic

Best aspect of Wargames is that you will always find a new challenge and nobody solves a challenge on the same way. So keep your mind moving and lets play! ;)

Related

Haven't You Heard Of pfSense?

4 reactions
#security
Author profile picture
1min
09/06/20

5 Top Tech Careers to Consider Studying Towards in 2021

pre-emoji story
#careers
Author profile picture

@abseejpAbraham Enyo-one Musa

01/06/21

Tags

#learning-to-code#beginners-guide#self-learning#gaming#top-wargames-sites#war-games-online#hacking-challenges#latest-tech-stories
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.