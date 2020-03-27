Top Tableau Consulting Companies on the Market in 2020

Business intelligence has become an indispensable part of successful businesses, and the sooner executives recognize data as a crucial component of decision-making, the sooner they will be able to improve their operational processes.

Back in 2015, the BI and analytics software market was estimated at $17.90 billion, while in 2020 this market is to grow up to $26.78 billion, MarketsandMarkets reports. The numbers are impressive, and they are another proof of the growing interest in data analytics—companies all around the globe are either investing in BI solutions now, or are in search of perfect partners and solutions to invest in.

Each year Gartner publishes their Magic Quadrant—a list of front-runners in particular technological verticals, rated according to the most important criteria for buyers on a particular market. In 2020, Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms includes Tableau among the Leaders for the eighth consecutive year, second only to Microsoft. This is due to several factors:

Now with Tableau as part of Salesforce, its adoption rates are accelerating worldwide.

Tableau inspires both organizations and employees to adopt a data-driven culture.

It is a multifunctional end-to-end platform that is user-friendly and can be integrated with various data sources.

A trend that has proven to be effective, Tableau has become a preferable option for many companies. But its wide range of editions, features, and add-ons has made Tableau pretty difficult to implement by non-professionals. That’s where Tableau consulting companies come in—providing qualified services in implementing the platform and teaching your team how to use it, such companies make data even more accessible and facilitate the task of building a data-driven culture.

As mentioned above, data is in high demand nowadays, and the analytics services market does not lag behind: there are hundreds of companies delivering Tableau consulting, so choosing a reliable one may appear to be a challenge. If you are currently looking for such a partner, we would like to make the task easier for you by providing a list of 10 best Tableau consulting companies.

Analyzing the market, we have identified five most important differentiators as the basis for the rating:

Experience

Flexibility

Price policy

Portfolio

Online reviews

With their own journey and success stories, these are all market leaders who provide competitive consulting services. You are free to choose the one which seems to be perfect for your particular business based on the scores below.

Best Tableau Consulting Providers to Consider in 2020:

A US company providing their services worldwide, Accenture is one of the top Tableau consulting companies on the market. With a team of more than 492,000 experts, they operate in 52 countries, including the US, Singapore, Israel, and South Africa. Accenture was listed among Forbes’ Global 2000 and Fortune’s Global 500 in 2019.

In addition to delivering a number of strategy- and technology-related services, Accenture has an alliance with Tableau. With the help of the platform, the company aims at helping businesses implement BI and data visualization solutions to understand data and improve their processes.

Evolved from a team of 10 experts into a leading Tableau consulting company on the international market, Iflexion has been providing high-quality services since 1999. Now a team of 850+ engineers, they focus on such IT services as web and mobile development, integration, QA, and consulting. The company has rich experience in working in a number of domains, including Ecommerce, Security, Media, Finance, and more.

With headquarters in Denver, CO, Iflexion operates globally, having worked with more than 500 clients from 30 countries. Their expertise comprises Tableau roadmapping, development, migration, customization, training, and support. Helping businesses turn data into insights, Iflexion has been named one of the top B2B Service Providers according to Clutch, including in 2019. The list of their clients includes many renowned names, in particular eBay, adidas, Philips, Expedia, and other.

Ideas2IT began as an engineering company focusing on Silicon Valley startups in 2008. Since then, they have become established data experts and won a leading position among the best Tableau consulting companies. Today, the team of 240 devoted professionals operates from the USA and Switzerland, with offshore offices in India, Canada, and Ecuador.

Ideas2IT specializes in the blockchain technology, IoT, and data science. The latter comprises application development, data modeling and wrangling, DevOps, and consulting, including their vast experience in Tableau consulting. The company focuses on Healthcare, Finance and Retail industries, and has worked with such enterprises as Oracle, Microsoft, and AirAsia.

Wipro is an Indian company established as a part of Western India Products in 1945. However, today it’s an independent public company with 175,000 professionals on board and offices on six continents, including in the US, Canada, Australia, and Thailand. Wirpo focuses mostly on Automotive, Retail, Banking, and Utilities domains.

The company delivers high-quality IT solutions, including data analytics, DevOps, software engineering, and consulting. The company has proved to be an expert in data-related services, including Tableau consulting, and was nominated for a number of awards at IT World Awards.

Founded in 2005, this is a team of experts providing services in marketing operations and automation. Their expertise includes marketing technologies based on the most popular BI platforms, and this is due to the excellent quality of the company’s Tableau consulting services that they are on this list.

Sojourn Solutions delivers Tableau-based analytics, reporting, and managed services. Operating from the US, UK, and Poland, the company consists of 54 devoted professionals who have worked with a number of enterprises. Some of their clients are Vodafone, O2, and Progress Software Corporation.

5 More Tableau Consulting Companies to Keep Tabs On:

Deloitte is a company that has been providing audit and consulting services for more than 100 years now. Throughout this time, the company has gained international recognition as one of the best business partners in the world. In 2019, there were 90,000+ professionals working in Deloitte’s teams in 100+ countries all over the globe.

Today, as a professional Tableau consulting services provider, Deloitte comprises 5,000 Tableau experts who’ve successfully completed more than 100 projects in this domain. The list of the company’s clients includes Adobe, Dell EMC, Yamaha, and other well-known names.

With more than 10 years of experience and offices in the US and India, Softweb Solutions is one of the leading data-related service providers on the market. Their expertise comprises machine learning and AI modeling, data engineering, advisory, governance, and consulting. The latter includes Tableau consulting—the company has already successfully integrated more than 300 data sources with Tableau.

With 500+ employees on board, Softweb Solutions has worked with Bosch, PepsiCo, Siemens and other enterprises, having delivered 1,400 data-oriented projects in total. The company focuses on Retail, Healthcare, Banking and Insurance industries.

This company has been providing IT consulting services since its inception in 1996, and has grown into an international company with offices in nine countries, including the US, UK, Australia, and Netherlands. In addition to various data management, analytics and strategy services, InterWorks has an official partnership with Tableau, which makes it one of the most reliable Tableau consulting providers.

With more than 200 employees, InterWorks focuses on such industries as Healthcare and Education. Their Tableau expertise comprises project planning, server consulting, ad-hoc analysis, and more.

Unilytics has 18+ years of experience in BI analytics and has been a Tableau partner for six years already. They focus on various Tableau consulting services: training, dashboards creation, product integration, and more. In addition to this, the company delivers a number of solutions in digital analytics and data management.

Unilytics has managed to build 1,200 Tableau dashboards and trained 2800 Tableau users. The list of their clients includes Project Management Institute, Union Pacific Railroad, and Alcatel. Unilytics works in various domains, such as Public Sector, Education, and Retail.

Located in five US states and Canada, WCI Consulting has been delivering consulting solutions to international clients for 22 years now. Their vast experience includes working on all types of data-related projects, providing analytics services and custom engineering solutions. The company has a team of skilled professionals who specialize in Tableau consulting. They also provide solutions based on other most popular BI platforms, such as Dell Boomi, Microsoft Azure, and Talend.

Though WCI has worked with many industries, most of their projects are connected to Healthcare, Manufacturing, Banking, Retail and Energy domains. In particular, some of the notable names on their client list are Fujitsu, Shell Oil, and Pizza Hut.

Stay Tuned!

