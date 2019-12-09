Top 10 Online Marketplaces to Sell Your Designs

1,610 reads

@ lanamiro Lana I’m falling in love with beautiful web design. I like to share my experience and explore something i

Being a designer or web developer is a fabulous possibility to start working as a freelancer. I will bet anything you’ve been reflecting on it thousands of times, that is why you’re here. Don’t drain your energy on infinite searching of the most reliable and beneficial online marketplace to sell your designs, artworks or sell website templates.

I’ve made huge rake through for you and gave prominence to 10 largest marketplaces that are about to sell graphic designs, receive you a stunning payment and profitable terms. Stop waiting, let’s check out all the marketplaces.

Let’s start our start out our journey from the worthwhile online marketplace to sell your designs called Theme Planet. That’s a digital marketplace that allows you the disposition of various themes. That includes WordPress, Magento, Woocommerce, Shopify, and HTML5 templates. You have that possibility to showcase both premium and free websites.

A few words about the commission rates:

a standard commission for all designers is 60% from all store sales;

affiliates can promote your goods and receive 10% of any tracked sales.

This is certainly one of the largest online marketplaces to sell your designs.

TemplateMonster is a reliable web space to sell website templates, graphics and other personal designs. This is one you certainly have something unusual to see about. TemplateMonster suggests 31 types of products such as OpenCart, WordPress, Keynote, Social Media, PSD templates, etc.

Becoming a digital products vendor on TemplateMonster you will

earn up to 70% from each sale for exclusive products;

earn up to 40% for non-exclusive products

If you need to trade both, so you have an open way. If you don’t find the sought-for product, TemplateMonster assistance will add it quickly.

Fascinating news for creators across the globe. I’ve found a perfect online marketplace to sell your designs and get to be a great part of the universal community. 99designs offers you a fabulous way to expand your experiences and customers. So, what will you gain from becoming a creator in the digital marketplace?

picking up any style, design or industry you desire to work with

setting your own prices via the working with customers directly

submit the concepts to a Design Contest and challenge yourself by exciting projects.

A great quantity of customers is waiting for your marvelous graphic designs.

For big fans of font designs, the fresh and modern marketplace, where you can market fashionable and contemporary fonts, is here. Monotype allows you to produce your masterpieces and earn big bucks. Get the permit for you to work with MyFonts and a selection of how you would like to be paid on it. Select the suitable one and don’t forget for a minimum payment:

MyFonts account (no minimum)

Direct Deposit (minimum $40)

PayPal (minimum $100)

Wire Transfer (minimum $500)

Paper Check (minimum $100)

Meet EnvatoMarket a large online marketplace to sell your designs. You’ve surely heard about this excellent digital marketplace, where probably any of the desired projects can be stored. Sell website templates, plugins, photos, graphic patterns, and many others. If it fits you, why not to become an author and join the Envato community. It offers you to choose 2 different types of author’s account:

exclusive - 55% commission for each sale

non-exclusive - 37%-12% commission

Check out more info and awake your designer inside.

Creative Market refers to the contemporary digital marketplaces where authors and developers like you obtain a possibility to make astonishing content and payment. The platform is oriented to sell graphic designs, fonts, web themes or add-ons. Just select the appropriate niche and start running the business. Glance over the privileges with Creative Market:

set your own rates and earn up to 70% for each sale

be sure in instant delivery

sell website templates on your private site or beyond

Doing what you love became easier.

Gridgum is supposed to be a digital marketplace for vending only responsive themes. If this is a niche you’ve been desiring, then this place worth it. They offer you trading not only Bootstrap themes but Gumby and Skeleton frameworks. Gridgum promises to be an online marketplace to sell your designs more and more. Let’s talk about the payment:

gain 65% for exclusive themes and 45% for non-exclusive themes

affiliate referrals scheme is 20%-40% (allows to get up to 80% for referrals)

Gridgum is a stunning place for professional developers, don’t miss it!

Searching for an exemplary online marketplace to sell your designs give a tumble to BootstrapBay. With this digital marketplace, you’ll get an occasion to trade your charming themes and sell graphic designs. The key point centers around the non-exclusive selling, as each author, should have full freedom in product placing.

BootstrapBay suggests competitive payment rates:

earn between 55%-70% per each sale (it depends on your total sales volume)

As you’ve noticed the payment rate for non-exclusive themes is the same as for exclusive. Sounds crazy!

The wonderful area for imaginative authors is found. Stop looking for online marketplaces to sell your designs, artworks, and photographs. Designhill proposes you to sell graphic designs on numbers of numerous goods and promises to charge itself with the printing, transportation and delivering. The pricing system is pretty simple and beneficial:

take the base price,

add your margin,

get the preferable profit margin for each of your designs.

As a bonus, there are benefits for early sign-up such as lead a community, free promotion, exclusive giveaways, and special community membership.

The last but not the worst. Outstanding freelance space for designers, developers, video editors and so on. Fiverr is considered to be a huge online marketplace to sell your designs, themes, illustrations, and incredible ideas. It includes 200+ categories to determine your favorite niche.

About the commission: you keep 80% of each transaction

About setting the price: fix your price between $5 - $995 and offer 3 versions of your services at various prices.

Want to earn more? It’s up to you. Fiverr is your space to earn as much as you want.

Sum Up

Don’t miss your chance and be sure that you will never question your choices joining any of the online marketplaces to sell your designs.

What about you?

Where do you sell your designs?

Share this story @ lanamiro Lana Read my stories I’m falling in love with beautiful web design. I like to share my experience and explore something i

Tags