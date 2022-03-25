Top 10 Legal Directories for Attorneys: Your Complete Guide

Legal directories are a must-have for your law firm's online visibility. Martindale-Hubbell is the largest online legal directory in the U.S. It currently includes approximately 46% of American lawyers. Nolo.com is trusted by the legal community and has listings for more than 10,000 lawyers across all 50 states. LawTally helps the user search by their area of expertise and the state they live in. LegalZoom.com lists law firms that focus on legal research options and legal advice.

We are online reputation management company helping brand recognition and publication

Your chances of being seen by potential clients are higher if your listing is high in multiple online directory. It is tedious to filter through the many directories available today, so we have curated a list of the top online lawyer directories that you will love to be listed on.





These will allow you to grow your business faster and ensure that you have clients all the time.

Avvo

Avvo.com is a trusted resource for legal research and has helped many law firms.





This platform allows lawyers to showcase their past clients' reviews and expertise.

Filtering your search results will enable you to find local lawyers.





People can also choose the specific area of knowledge they wish to be represented by lawyers.

Martindale-Hubbell

Although it may seem daunting at first, you should approach an online directory with an open mind. Martindale-Hubbell is an excellent resource for finding lawyers online.





This is the largest online legal directory in the United States. It currently includes approximately 46% of American lawyers. You would love to be there.

FindLaw

FindLaw is one of the most popular online directories for lawyers. It is a top-rated platform that helps law firms increase their online traffic.





Many people use FindLaw for legal research and browsing. They also use the FindLaw directory to find the right lawyer. It has more than 8 million visitors monthly.





You can increase your company's productivity and profitability by using FindLaw's online marketing strategies.





You can make your business stand out from the rest by being part of the community, sharing helpful information, and actively engaging in the community on FindLaw.





What makes this platform so unique? Its ease-of-use and customizable options are what make it so special.





You can create a custom profile that reflects your marketing niche to simplify your content.

LexisNexis

Although LexisNexis is a newcomer to the legal directory market, it has a solid history.





This legal directory is the global leader in legal information and was once the name behind ABA Law Library.





The platform has more than 41,000 lawyers and allows users to access expert advice from legal professionals.





Other services offered by the firm include consumer protection and debt relief.

Lawyers.com

Darcy Marsh founded Lawyers.com in 2012. Lawyers.com is a useful website that allows attorneys to list their firms.





It is trendy, even though it has a limited reach for California lawyers and a few other states with similar systems. It would help if you considered it a trusted and reliable website.

Nolo

Nolo.com is one of the most popular legal directories. It has a directory of lawyers and can be accessed easily through many filters.





Other popular features include attorney profiles, case discussion videos, and Q&A sections. Nolo is trusted by the legal community and has listings for more than 10,000 lawyers across all 50 states.

LawTally

LawTally, another top-ranking legal directory for attorneys based in the USA, is also available. Legal help seekers can search by their area of expertise and the state they reside in.





Over 59K profiles of attorneys have been posted to the website. These lawyers can be categorized into 112 practice areas.





This website has a domain authority of sixty, making it an excellent backlink opportunity to an attorney website.





It is easy to use and very clean. The interface displays all information about lawyers, including their experience and contact information.





LawTally allows you to easily showcase your capabilities and past successes and help you find clients.

Trailblazer Legal

LegalZoom recently acquired Trailblazer Legal. This directory lists law firms that focus on corporations and businesses and available search options for law companies. This directory provides legal research as well as legal advice.

AmericanLawyer

AmericanLawye.com is an American-based online directory of lawyers in the United States. Search for your field of expertise to find most lawyers in the country.





AmericanLawyer is available for free to law students. It also forms part of Lipscomb Associates' online legal database.





This company provides a platform for legal research and training and a legal resource platform to help you with your legal practices.

LegalZoom

LegalZoom.com's core business provides quick and easy legal documents and filings.





The Legal Plan Attorney Network is a paid subscription that allows customers direct access to more complicated tasks.





They also offer a Local Attorney Directory, where attorneys can refer clients to each other if the case isn’t appropriate for them.





It is an excellent directory that allows for substantial online exposure of legal firms.

Conclusion

These options are essential for lawyers who want to establish a large online following. These platforms are well-known and have a large subscriber base.





These directories can also vary in size or complexity. You can choose which one best suits your business model.





One of the essential benefits of subscribing is unlimited access to these legal directories.





Start your journey today and create your profile on at least one of these directories.







