Top 10 Java Frameworks For Web App Development: 2021 Edition

Java Frameworks are the pre-written code body through which you are enabled to add your own code. There are numerous Java frameworks that have different leading features, on the basis of the same here, I will discuss Top 10 JAVA Frameworks For Web App Development 2021-2022.

Frameworks provide a basic structure to the applications. Java Frameworks make developers' tasks easy as it has the tendency of managing the web app development process in a good manner and this finally helps them in delivering the projects on time to small, medium and larger enterprises.

Source: Jetbrains

Benefits of Using JAVA Frameworks

Security : Java Frameworks provides top-notch security to the application, and it also allows to resolve the security issues in a faster way.

: Java Frameworks provides top-notch security to the application, and it also allows to resolve the security issues in a faster way. Support : Java frameworks provide extensive community support where you can resolve your all doubts and issues; for this, you just need to post your query.

: Java frameworks provide extensive community support where you can resolve your all doubts and issues; for this, you just need to post your query. Efficiency : Generally, web app development tasks take too much time to complete, but this thing can be solved by making use of Java frameworks, it pre-defined functions makes the task easier.

: Generally, web app development tasks take too much time to complete, but this thing can be solved by making use of Java frameworks, it pre-defined functions makes the task easier. Expense: If we talk about cost, then framework maintenance cost is low. If the web app development coding part is easy, then the app development cost gets decreased.

Top 10 Popular JAVA Frameworks

Source: Google

Here I have listed Popular JAVA Frameworks that are mainly used by the developers. There are several Java app Programmer in India, and mostly all offer leading solutions to the enterprises (startups, SMEs, leading brands).

1) Spring

Spring is one of the most popular lightweight JAVA Frameworks mainly utilized to develop Enterprise applications. This is the open-source framework that holds a lot of features, including security and configuration. The framework was initially released in 2002; that's why it has an active community.

Spring Key Features

Supports JDBC which helps in reducing the error

Supports XML and annotation-based configuration

Offers backward compatibility and testability of the code

Makes J2EE development process simpler

Leading Companies using Spring framework for application development

Netflix (making use of Spring boot)

Yatra (making use of Spring MVC)

Amazon

eBay

2) Struts

Apache Struts is one of the robust open-source JAVA frameworks for web applications. It supports the Model-View-Controller (MVC) structure and prolongs the JSP API. Mainly there are two versions of this framework that are Struts 1 and Struts 2. Struts 2 is the upgraded version of Apache Struts, and that's why most of the companies prefer this framework.

Key Features of Struts

Manage app development process in an easy way.

Offers Centralized Configuration.

Allows to Integrate Struts with other Java frameworks that offer leading outcomes.

Leading Companies using Struts framework for application development

Infosys

Accenture

NexGen Technologies

3) Hibernate

Hibernate ORM is an object mapping framework for Java. It proffers better communication possible between the relational database management systems (RDBMS) and Java programming language.

Key Features of Hibernate

Portability, productivity, maintainability

Open-source framework

It uses the JDBC API; helps in removing repetitive code.

Offers ORM framework that helps in performing database operation on Java entities.

Leading Companies using Hibernate framework for application development

Oracle

IBM

DELL

Accenture

4) Google Web Toolkit (GWT)

Using GWT, developers can easily code complex browser applications. It also allows developers to develop and debug Ajax applications in Java. The remarkable thing about GWT is that you can write complex browser-based applications without being an expert in front-end technologies like JavaScript optimization or responsive design.

Google Web Toolkit (GWT) Key Features

Utilizes Google APIs

Maintains complex JavaScript front-end applications

Supports reusability of code

Offers internationalization, cross-browser portability, bookmarking, UI abstraction and history management



Leading Companies using Google Web Toolkit (GWT) framework for application development

General Mills Inc

Wal Mart Canada Corp

Partners HealthCare System Inc

Food Services of America Inc

5) Java Server Faces (JSF)

JavaServer Faces (JSF) is one of the popular Java frameworks developed by Oracle for creating user interfaces for Java-based web applications. It’s an official grade of the Java Community Process (JCP) initiative. This framework supports UI components, and it is based on the MVC software design pattern.

JSF Key Features

It’s an integral part of Java EE

Offers excellent tools and vibrant libraries

It allows you to extend existing backend Java code with a web interface.

Helps in developing native applications.

Leading Companies using JSF framework for application development

Peoples United Bank

Edupoint LLC

Portland Water Bureau

Spot LLC

6) Grails

It is a dynamic Java framework developed by Groovy JVM programming language. The syntax of this framework is fit with Java, and it includes JVM (Java Virtual Machine) bytecode. This Java framework includes various technologies such as Spring, Java EE containers, Quartz, SiteMesh and Hibernate. It offers easy-to-read documentation; this helps developers in developing the applications.

Grails Key Features

Allow to build your own plugins and includes Grails IDE support for different platforms.

Supports object mapping feature

Allows you to reuse the code

Offers flexible profiles

Leading Companies using Grails for application development

EasyCredito

Secret Escapes

Affectiva.

AgoraPulse

7) Vaadin

Vaadin is one of the widely used Java frameworks which mainly focuses on UX accessibility. By using this framework, you can develop the web applications of customizable components. From the Java Virtual Machine, it directly grants access to DOM. It is a lightweight framework known as Vaadin Flow, manages the routing and server-client communication.

Vaadin Key Features

Allow you to use MVC or MVP for data binding.

Supports Drag and drop feature

Supports Automatic server-client communication with WebSocket

Supports JVM languages such as Kotlin and Scala

Support Built-in Spring

Leading Companies using Vaadin for application development

Piksel Inc

World Vision Inc

Deutsche Post AG

Quad Graphics Inc

GESIS

8) Apache Hadoop

It is not a full-stack framework; it offers a software framework and allows you to work on the MapReduce programming model. Its utilities can simply manage a large volume of data by storing, analyzing and processing.

You might be thinking that why I have included Hadoop in the list, well I want to tell you that nowadays its leading feature of managing Big Data is obtaining prominence and that's why I have added this framework in the Top 10 JAVA Frameworks list.

Apache Hadoop Key Features

Offers Flexibility In Data Processing

Easily Scalable

Provides Faster Data Processing

Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS)

Leading Companies using Apache Hadoop for application development

British Airways

Expedia

Royal Bank of Scotland

9) Blade

It is one of the best lightweight Java frameworks; it provides a full-stack web framework. This framework supports the MVC structure that grants the routing interface and makes the API cleaner to present everything in an easy way. This framework has a minimal impression means its source code is less than 500kb.

Blade Key Features

Supports web jar resources and plug-in extensions

Support for configuring multiple files

Holds CSRF (Cross-Site Request Forgery) and XSS (Cross-site scripting)

Leading Companies using Blade

Spookies

Stormwatch

Merengue Merengue

10) Dropwizard

It is a high-performance Java framework that allows you to develop the web application. To make the development process faster, it together uses Java libraries. Dropwizard is a separate ecosystem that holds all the dependencies bundled into a single package.

Dropwizard Key Features

Allows to perform rapid prototyping

Support open sources and independent libraries

Quick Project Bootstrap

Leading Companies using Dropwizard

Upwork

Channel.io

Samba Tech

Okta.

SoFi

Wrapping Up

The Java frameworks that are mentioned here provide top-notch web app development service. If you want to develop an amazing web application for your business, then you can use the top Java frameworks as this will offer top security and structure to the application.

