Top 10 Java Frameworks For Web App Development: 2021 Edition

Java Frameworks are the pre-written code body through which you are enabled to add your own code. There are numerous Java frameworks that have different leading features, on the basis of the same here, I will discuss Top 10 JAVA Frameworks For Web App Development 2021-2022.
Frameworks provide a basic structure to the applications. Java Frameworks make developers' tasks easy as it has the tendency of managing the web app development process in a good manner and this finally helps them in delivering the projects on time to small, medium and larger enterprises.
1) Spring
Spring is one of the most popular lightweight JAVA Frameworks mainly utilized to develop Enterprise applications. This is the open-source framework that holds a lot of features, including security and configuration. The framework was initially released in 2002; that's why it has an active community.
Spring Key Features
Leading Companies using Spring framework for application development
2) Struts
Apache Struts is one of the robust open-source JAVA frameworks for web applications. It supports the Model-View-Controller (MVC) structure and prolongs the JSP API. Mainly there are two versions of this framework that are Struts 1 and Struts 2. Struts 2 is the upgraded version of Apache Struts, and that's why most of the companies prefer this framework.
Key Features of Struts
Leading Companies using Struts framework for application development
3) Hibernate
Hibernate ORM is an object mapping framework for Java. It proffers better communication possible between the relational database management systems (RDBMS) and Java programming language.
Key Features of Hibernate
Leading Companies using Hibernate framework for application development
Using GWT, developers can easily code complex browser applications. It also allows developers to develop and debug Ajax applications in Java. The remarkable thing about GWT is that you can write complex browser-based applications without being an expert in front-end technologies like JavaScript optimization or responsive design.
Google Web Toolkit (GWT) Key Features
Leading Companies using Google Web Toolkit (GWT) framework for application development
JavaServer Faces (JSF) is one of the popular Java frameworks developed by Oracle for creating user interfaces for Java-based web applications. It’s an official grade of the Java Community Process (JCP) initiative. This framework supports UI components, and it is based on the MVC software design pattern.
JSF Key Features
Leading Companies using JSF framework for application development
It is a dynamic Java framework developed by Groovy JVM programming language. The syntax of this framework is fit with Java, and it includes JVM (Java Virtual Machine) bytecode. This Java framework includes various technologies such as Spring, Java EE containers, Quartz, SiteMesh and Hibernate. It offers easy-to-read documentation; this helps developers in developing the applications.
Grails Key Features
Leading Companies using Grails for application development
Vaadin is one of the widely used Java frameworks which mainly focuses on UX accessibility. By using this framework, you can develop the web applications of customizable components. From the Java Virtual Machine, it directly grants access to DOM. It is a lightweight framework known as Vaadin Flow, manages the routing and server-client communication.
Vaadin Key Features
Leading Companies using Vaadin for application development
It is not a full-stack framework; it offers a software framework and allows you to work on the MapReduce programming model. Its utilities can simply manage a large volume of data by storing, analyzing and processing.
You might be thinking that why I have included Hadoop in the list, well I want to tell you that nowadays its leading feature of managing Big Data is obtaining prominence and that's why I have added this framework in the Top 10 JAVA Frameworks list.
Apache Hadoop Key Features
Leading Companies using Apache Hadoop for application development
It is one of the best lightweight Java frameworks; it provides a full-stack web framework. This framework supports the MVC structure that grants the routing interface and makes the API cleaner to present everything in an easy way. This framework has a minimal impression means its source code is less than 500kb.
Blade Key Features
Leading Companies using Blade
It is a high-performance Java framework that allows you to develop the web application. To make the development process faster, it together uses Java libraries. Dropwizard is a separate ecosystem that holds all the dependencies bundled into a single package.
Dropwizard Key Features
Leading Companies using Dropwizard
The Java frameworks that are mentioned here provide top-notch web app development service. If you want to develop an amazing web application for your business, then you can use the top Java frameworks as this will offer top security and structure to the application.
