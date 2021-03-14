Top 10 IT Certifications That Get You The Highest-Paying Jobs in 2021

Before considering any job, the first thing a person thinks is how much it will pay them and if it will be enough to realistically support their lifestyle. There are several high-paying IT positions that are available and pay very well. There are still several great-paying jobs available, and if someone knows just what to look for, they can cash in on this informational craze.

The best thing a person can do is acquire a specific skill that will set them apart from the rest of the qualified people to do the same position. By standing apart with a particular skill, a person automatically increases their chances of getting the job just by being unique and hopefully indispensable.

Everyone loves money and wants high-paying jobs, but beyond that, Some career paths hold significant value for individuals and employers. These benefits are universal and can be put to use across industries and work environments.

Let’s discuss the Top 10 IT Certifications in 2021 that offer high-paying jobs.

1. ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library)

ITIL is a set of well-drafted IT service management practices and focuses on aligning IT services and functions with businesses ' unique needs. More recruiters are looking for ITIL-qualified professionals, owing to the beneficial advantages that this certification offers in IT Services Management.

The national average salary for an ITIL is ₹12, 18, 043 in India.

2. AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner

Cloud computing skills and, specifically, AWS cloud skills will continue to be in great demand over the years to come. AWS's dominance as a public cloud platform is a major catalyst driving demand for AWS skills and certifications to higher levels in

the coming years.

Because AWS is so vast and very interesting field in IT, you have to question - “Which AWS Certification I Should Choose?”

Just because of the huge demand and competitive pay scales, AWS Developer is an amazing career option. The average salary of an AWS Developer, according to zip Recruiter, is $127,000 per year.

The Global Report on Top-Paying IT Certifications 2020 reports the AWS Cloud Practitioner salary as one of the top ten best-paid IT certifications in the United States. The average base AWS cloud architect salary as of Jan 2021 (i.e., recent data) is $1, 48,623.

3. Project Management Professional

According to the Eighth Edition of Project Management Salary Survey, PMP certification holders earn 17 percent more than their non-certified peers, Not just in India. Still, a PMP-certified candidate makes well across the globe as PMP is a globally recognized certification.

According to the report, in upcoming years, India will require ₹70 lakh, new project managers. By study, in India, a PMP certification's median salary is ₹17 lakh (₹12 lakh for those without the qualification).

Here are the Top10 Reasons to Get a PMP Certification.

4. Google Certified Professional Cloud Architect

According to Global Knowledge, the Google Cloud Certified Cloud Architect certification is associated with IT's highest salaries.

A survey found that 47% of IT professionals thought the overall IT skills gap was growing, with cloud infrastructure and applications among the most in-demand skills. 53% reported they needed those cloud talents on their team. That means Cloud Architects are in high demand.

In your area, a Google Cloud Architect makes on average $139,200

per year or $3,220 (2%) more than the national average annual salary of $135,980.

It Ranks number 1 out of 50 states nationwide for Google Cloud Architect salaries. Certified Information Systems Security Professional

5. CISSP Certification

This program reflects proof of excellence and is globally accepted when it comes to IT security. A Global Study of Information Security and Workforce found that CISSP professionals earned roughly 25% more than those without certificates.

The only way to successfully conquer the CISSP exam is to know the test covers eight domains.

CISSP-certified IT professionals earn an average salary of $116,573, making it the third-highest salary for IT professionals globally.

6. Big Data and Data Science

Depending on the designation you had carried earlier with your level of experience and your skill and education level, big data jobs are very lucrative. Most pay in the range between $40,000 – $175,000 a year.

Big data is not only a rewarding career that exposes you to the latest in technology, but it also helps to upgrade you and your family's standard of living.

The average data scientist's salary is ₹698,412. An entry-level data scientist can earn around ₹500,000 per annum with less than one year of experience. Early level data scientists and experience in between 1 to 4 years' get around ₹610,811 per annum.

7. Web Development

Out of the three web developers (front-end, back-end, and full-stack), full-stack developers make the most amount of money per year. It’s because they use both front-end and back-end development skills in their everyday work tasks. That's true! Surprisingly, a full-stack web developer earns something that a lot of people strive to reach.

With a median pay of $68,430 per year, web development is a well-paying job no matter what specialization you choose. Of course, you know web coding, and it will help to pay a big part to your salary and what jobs you can land.

Entry-level Web Designer earns around ₹195,857 per annum. And, mid-level, the average Web Designer salary is ₹410,065 per annum. And, at Senior Web Designer makes about ₹5, 78,000 per annum.

8. Software Development

Software engineering is a smart career choice – it's one of the most in-demand skills globally, and American software engineers earn a median salary of $112,000.

The average system software developer salary is ₹589,581. Yes, it’s true; entry-level system software developers can earn around ₹460,000 per annum with less than one year of experience. With experience in between 1 to 4 years, a software developer gets about ₹531,792 per annum.

9. DevOps

For applying DevOps expertise, there are many career opportunities, and this young field will continue to evolve with the software industry. It is going to be a high-impact, challenging, and critical role for the next many years.

Entry-level DevOps Developers earn around ₹366,337 per annum. At the mid-level, the average DevOps Developer salary is ₹1,142,206.

10. Digital Marketing Certifications

Digital marketer can earn up to ₹40 Lakhs per Year with Freelance Digital Marketing! If you play your cards right a career in digital marketing is highly lucrative It would help if you kept your learning spirit active, and you should always aim high. Never be complacent when you opt for a digital marketing career – you will always have room to improve.

Conclusion

Every field has its own importance. Every sector within IT has its own demanded core areas which need to research before studying and investing your money, as well as time.

