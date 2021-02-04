Top 10 Gifts for Graphic Designers

Did you ever surf the internet and suddenly find yourself staring at some page just because it had a very attractive design? Did you ever want to buy a product simply because it looked great? If you’ve answered yes to any of these questions, it means that you’ve appreciated a designer’s work.

We spend a lot of time on the internet, and we are surrounded by ads wherever we go. Graphic designers create a lot of content that we interact with every day. They are creative individuals who are always looking for an opportunity to express their creativity. Therefore, there’s no surprise that it can be quite challenging to find the right gift for such a person.

If you’re working or living with a graphic designer, you may have noticed that these people can be quite picky when it comes to things they consider worthy of including in their workspace, wardrobes, or living rooms. Fortunately, we are here to help you choose a gift that will be appreciated by a graphic designer.

1. Studio Designs 10053 Vision Craft Station

This is a perfect gift for a designer who prefers to work with canvases and paper. This craft station will make the work process much easier and more enjoyable. Created specifically for designers, it’s durable and functional. The top part is made out of blue tempered glass, and the angle of glass can be changed between 0 and 70 degrees.

There are two drawers on both sides of the glass. The drawers are two-inch deep, and they are great for storing paints and brushes. There are also three drawers for any extra items. This craft station is reliable, functional, and it also looks cool, which makes it a perfect gift for a graphic designer.

2. MYNT3D Super 3D Pen

This thing is more than just a toy. Yes, it’s really fun to play with, but it can also be useful for graphic designers because it will enable them to turn their 2D drafts into 3D art. With this pen, you can design, build, draw, and repair. It has an ultrasonic sealed nozzle for maximum efficiency, and it’s clog-proof.

The pen is lightweight and easy to use. Thanks to its speed slider, you can quickly regulate the flow, making your strokes more or less thick. The pen comes with ABS plastic of three different colors so you can start to create immediately.

3. Synology NAS DiskStation DS916

“What every designer would appreciate as a gift is backup storage,” says Tara Wardle, a designer from a custom writing review website Online Writers Rating.

Such a gift can be a life-saving thing for anyone who needs to render and store many projects. You can use it as a backup or primary storage. Thanks to this disk station, you can also synchronize your data with various cloud services.

4. Mixoo Capacitive Stylus Pen

A capacitive stylus pen is a great gift for a graphic designer. It was created for a smooth experience and precision. One of the best things about this pen is that it’s compatible with a vast variety of devices, including iPads, Android tablets, iPhones, and Android smartphones.

The pen has a transparent disc that ensures high precision, and its rubber grip makes it very comfortable. It also has a cap with a clip so you can attach the stylus to your notebook, case, or pocket.

5. Re-markable Paper Tablet

“I love working with paper and pencil. It just feels different. I know some designers would disagree with me, but nothing feels more comfortable than drawing sketches with a pencil,” says Codie Haas from a custom writing review website Best Writers Online.

Many designers love paper but it can also get messy, and it’s not easy to keep your pencil sketches organized. This Paper Tablet perfectly combines the feel of regular paper with the convenience of digital tablets, which makes it a perfect gift for graphic designers.

6. Wacom Inkling Digital Sketch Pen

This is another great device that combines digital experience with a traditional pen-and-paper feel. In this case, there’s no imitation of drawing on paper — you can literally draw on paper, while the device records the movement of your pen, recording your sketches in a digital format.

Sketches created with this pen work well with Photoshop, Illustrator, and other programs used by graphic designers. If you’re looking for a useful gift that will demonstrate your appreciation of somebody’s craft, this digital pen is a perfect choice.

7. Vogek 6-Port USB Charging Station

This is a great gift not only for a graphic designer but also for anyone who owns many gadgets and has problems with charging them. This charging station has six USB ports and it enables you to charge six devices simultaneously from one outlet.

The best thing about this charger is that it utilizes smart charging technology: it automatically detects the capacity of each gadget and delivers the right amount of power. The charging station is compact and safe to use.

8. Projection Keyboard

What can be a better gift for a creative person than a practical device that is also a work of art itself? This futuristic projection keyboard looks beautiful, and it’s also portable.

The device is much smaller than regular keyboards so it’s easy to carry around. It will be appreciated by any tech-savvy person, especially by graphic designers.

9. TaoTronics TT-DL13B LED Desk Lamp

This is a lamp that combines functionality with a stylish minimalistic look. It enables you to adjust the brightness and to choose from among five color modes. Each color mode has seven brightness levels.

This lamp allows you to get the exact amount of light you need so it’s a great gift for anyone who loves to draw. Besides, this lamp is energy-efficient, so it can also be a great present for environment-conscious people.

10. Vanamco DeviceLab

This is a developmental stand created for people who work on responsive designs. This device stand is great for testing responsive designs on multiple devices simultaneously. It’s a simple yet very useful gift for designers that will help them be more productive.

We hope that these gift ideas will help you surprise graphic designers and show your appreciation of their work. It’s always great to receive gifts that are both functional and stylish, and also actually related to what you do. Besides, not all of these gifts are expensive so you will certainly find the right option.

