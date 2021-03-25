Top 10 Computer Vision Papers of 2020

Here is my list of the top 10 most interesting computer vision research papers of 2020.

In short, it is basically a curated list of the latest breakthroughs in AI and CV with a clear video explanation, link to a more in-depth article, and code (if applicable).

References

Full list: https://pub.towardsai.net/top-10-computer-vision-papers-2020-aa606985f688

The GitHub repository: https://github.com/louisfb01/Top-10-Computer-Vision-Papers-2020

Watch the AI Rewind 2020: https://youtu.be/DHBclF-8KwE

Video Transcript

computer vision the goal of computer

vision is to understand the content of

images

while it's trivial for humans it's a

whole other deal for a computer

and therefore it's one of the biggest

fields involving machine learning

basically it involves developing methods

that attempt to reproduce the capability

of human vision

which is the perfect challenge for

machine learning since

it already tries to reproduce the way

humans learn

that is why machine learning and deep

learning is so

tied up with computer vision such

applications may involve extracting an

object from the image

a text description a three-dimensional

model and so on

in short computer vision is a huge field

of study where we try to give

vision to computers using cameras basic

algorithms

filters and much more it has been

improved a lot recently

using machine learning algorithms to

achieve its goal of

understanding images

