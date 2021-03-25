Top 10 Computer Vision Papers of 2020

I explain Artificial Intelligence terms and news to non-experts.
Here is my list of the top 10 most interesting computer vision research papers of 2020.
In short, it is basically a curated list of the latest breakthroughs in AI and CV with a clear video explanation, link to a more in-depth article, and code (if applicable).
Enjoy the video, and let me know if I missed any important papers in the comments, or by contacting me directly on LinkedIn!
The top 10 computer vision papers in 2020 with video demos, articles, code, and paper reference.
Full list: https://pub.towardsai.net/top-10-computer-vision-papers-2020-aa606985f688
The GitHub repository: https://github.com/louisfb01/Top-10-Computer-Vision-Papers-2020
Watch the AI Rewind 2020: https://youtu.be/DHBclF-8KwE
computer vision the goal of computer
vision is to understand the content of
images
while it's trivial for humans it's a
whole other deal for a computer
and therefore it's one of the biggest
fields involving machine learning
basically it involves developing methods
that attempt to reproduce the capability
of human vision
which is the perfect challenge for
machine learning since
it already tries to reproduce the way
humans learn
that is why machine learning and deep
learning is so
tied up with computer vision such
applications may involve extracting an
object from the image
a text description a three-dimensional
model and so on
in short computer vision is a huge field
of study where we try to give
vision to computers using cameras basic
algorithms
filters and much more it has been
improved a lot recently
using machine learning algorithms to
achieve its goal of
understanding images
