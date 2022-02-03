Top 10 Cloud Security Trends of the Year

0 IBM study: 79% of businesses have experienced a cloud security breach. IBM: These breaches cause $3.61 million losses annually. Cloud adoption has exposed the security vulnerabilities of many businesses. The following top ten cloud security trends need to be adopted as soon as the new year begins. These trends include location-agnostic operations, hyper-automation and zero-trust cybersecurity. Organizations that are adopting AI are going to need to make sure they enact responsible automated measures that are justified.

Over the last couple of years, the pandemic has been driving the way companies employ workers. With more companies offering remote working environments, cloud applications are more vulnerable than ever.

With this guide, individuals will learn about the top ten cloud security trends they should adopt in 2022. Learning about these trends is essential for helping companies to protect themselves against data breaches that could render them powerless.

Cloud Adoption Offers Increased Flexibility and Productivity

Cloud adoption has catapulted many companies into a more intuitive approach to running their operations. Unfortunately, increased cloud adoption has also exposed the security vulnerabilities of many businesses.

In a recent study, it was discovered a massive 79% of businesses have experienced a cloud security breach. According to IBM, these breaches cause $3.61 million losses annually. With greater flexibility comes increased risk, which is why so many businesses will need to adapt in 2022 and adopt DevOps security.

Top 10 Cloud Security Trends You Can Expect in 2022 and Beyond

While cloud security trends can come and go, there are some with great sticking power. The following top ten cloud security trends need to be adopted as soon as the new year begins.

1. Enhanced Privacy Computation

Sharing data is one of the riskiest moves companies make, but it is also one of the most essential. To avoid risks, companies need to use privacy-enhancing computation. With this adoption, companies will have a secure place to share data without the risks.

2. Location-Agnostic Operations

With more companies hiring remote workers since the pandemic, organizations are going to have to go the extra mile and use location-agnostic operations. These operations allow for full customer support from any location so employees can do their jobs more effectively.

3. Zero Trust Cybersecurity

More companies are using cloud-based services than ever before, leaving company assets existing outside of their normal protective confines. Security initiatives that protect data offer too little coverage. In 2022 and beyond, companies must protect users. Zero trust security means no one is logging in without being fully authenticated first.

4. Responsible Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence seems to know no bounds right now. With great growth in AI comes increased threats. Companies that are adopting AI are going to need to make sure they enact responsible automated measures that are justified.

5. Increased IoT Security

It is clear that IoT is here to stay, but the security risks they can bring need to be addressed by companies. With IoT devices growing in scope, security gaps must be tightened in 2022, or companies will see their risks of data breaches growing.

6. Cloud Public Key Infrastructure

Today, many organizations are using public key infrastructure (PKI) security tools to protect their operations. With more companies using the cloud and IoT, PKI is evolving more than before. Moving their PKI operations to the cloud will help save companies exponentially and protect their data more effectively.

7. Endpoint Management

With a remote workforce in place, endpoint management is essential. Remote workers require endpoint devices, and these devices must be managed properly because endpoints can allow for entry into corporate networks. Endpoint management solutions must be employed right away in the new year.

8. Cloud Security Posture Management

Cloud platforms are rising in use across all industries. With the explosive use of cloud platforms, unmanaged risks are becoming more commonplace. Mitigating the risks begins with proper cloud security posture management. These tools empower companies to automate their cloud security management.

9. Distributed Cloud

Many security experts are naming distributed cloud as one of the most integral changes companies must make for 2022. This is for organizations that are not ready to embrace a public cloud fully. Distributed cloud is a type of hybrid. It uses a combination of public and private cloud services. Organizations easily maintain the responsibility of their private cloud environments.

10. Hyper-Automation

Finally, there is hyper-automation, and it is going to become a necessity in 2022. It is essential companies automate any actions they possibly can. Automation cuts down on errors and also reduces the number of times sensitive data is accessed by employees. Hyper-automation is key for helping to streamline operations and increase resiliency.

Discover Further Information

Now is an ideal time for companies to begin evaluating their cloud security risks and taking action. As 2022 comes rolling in, organizations must address the gaps in their security, so they do not experience financially taxing data breaches.

Organizations that do not embrace the above cloud security trends in 2022 are going to find their operations at risk. It is important organizations remember that people will remain the centric portion of their operations. Empowering employees to do their jobs effectively, while reducing risks, will improve operations.

No matter which of the above trends companies embrace, there is one key feature that resounds across the board. Identities must be protected in 2022 and well beyond.

