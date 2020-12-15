Tokenized Stocks: Coming To An Exchange Near You

Professional border crosser. Preoccupied with crypto, design, travel and anything that turns on.
A long, long time ago (depending on your historical outlook), in a stock market far, far away (depending on where you're currently reading this), risk-seeking Dutchmen congregated in coffee shops (something like that) to trade little pieces of paper, which, in theory, allowed them to reap the profits of voyages to unknown lands where new commodities would be discovered (like sugar and stuff like that). These little pieces of paper would come to be known as stocks (aka stonks).
One of the most hype-worthy investments of the time was a little startup called the Dutch East India Company, arguably the world’s first corporation. However, our risk-taking Dutchmen (who really just got to stay home while others embarked upon dangerous voyages across the ocean) were limited by several factors:
Over the next couple hundred years, investors' voracious appetite for ingenuity would solve the problems of our brave Dutchmen. Global liquidity convened in financial hubs, like London and New York. The New York Stock Exchange became the preeminent home for ventures looking to raise money from the public.
Brokers were born to facilitate transactions between buyers and sellers (and stare at Bloomies all day). Most notably, the evolution of finance would eventually empower legions of pajama-laden retail investors to trade stocks or cryptocurrencies, right from their phones, until around 4 p.m Eastern when the market closes and they finally take a shower and bathe in their profits like Scrooge McDuck.
But… There are still problems abound!
The answer to these problems is coming to an exchange near you. Welcome to tokenized Stocks, the latest innovation in a long chain of innovations that will democratize access to finance and change how we trade stocks forever.
Tokenized stocks just launched onto the scene like a Falcon 9 rocket and people are going to be excited in the same way our brave-but-not-so-brave Dutch risk takers were chomping at the bit to buy their pieces of flimsy paper (stocks). ATM, the 2 biggest exchanges to enter the space are Bittrex Global and FTX.
So what exactly are tokenized stocks? Tokenized stocks are assets that represent shares in a company just like a stock in your e-trade account or a flimsy piece of paper representing Apple stock that your Grandfather gifted you but made out of sweet, sweet bits.
So what makes them special besides the fact that they sound cool AF? A couple of things:
Bitcoin brought us the crypto revolution and now tokenized stocks will make traditional finance play by some of the same rules that made crypto a global phenomenon.
Our brave-but-not-so-brave Dutchmen would be blown away by the financial interconnectedness of our time (and by the Bulletproof coffee and nootropics as well). Tokenized stocks are the latest growth of the seed they planted long ago. Get strapped in for a new era of globalized finance that empowers retail investors the world over.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.