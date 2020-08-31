Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Hackernoon logoTodays 5 Ideas: 31.08.2020 by@ideasguy

Todays 5 Ideas: 31.08.2020

August 31st 2020
@ideasguyIdea Guy

  1. A text editor where Pac-Man will start eating the text whenever you press backspace.
  2. AI chrome extension for anxious people. You flag any posts that make you anxious across any social network. The more posts you flag the smarter the AI will become in auto-blocking.
  3. iPhone feature to assign different ringing levels to different people. i.e set my family & work too loud, all others to medium.
  4. A noise-cancelling toilet, so you don't wake your partner up at night or in the morning.
  5. A mini cement mixer that you can mix ice/drinks in.

Tags

#ideas#apps#startup#entrepreneurship#technology#side-project#founders
