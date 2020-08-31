Todays 5 Ideas: 31.08.2020
- A text editor where Pac-Man will start eating the text whenever you press backspace.
- AI chrome extension for anxious people. You flag any posts that make you anxious across any social network. The more posts you flag the smarter the AI will become in auto-blocking.
- iPhone feature to assign different ringing levels to different people. i.e set my family & work too loud, all others to medium.
- A noise-cancelling toilet, so you don't wake your partner up at night or in the morning.
- A mini cement mixer that you can mix ice/drinks in.
