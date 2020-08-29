Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Todays 5 Ideas: 29.08.2020

Todays 5 Ideas: 29.08.2020

August 29th 2020
Author profile picture

@ideasguyIdea Guy

  1. A recycling bin that compresses my trash allowing me more space to fill.
  2. Instagram feature to blacklist posts that use certain words or hashtags.
  3. An app that would allow you to sell multiple items on multiple platforms. Create one listing for each item and the app would post the item to ALL platforms (eBay, Amazon, Facebook groups etc).
  4. Tinder for actors. Where fellow actors can meet and go over their lines together.
  5. An app where you can exchange unwanted Christmas presents.

