Todays 5 Ideas: 29.08.2020
- A recycling bin that compresses my trash allowing me more space to fill.
- Instagram feature to blacklist posts that use certain words or hashtags.
- An app that would allow you to sell multiple items on multiple platforms. Create one listing for each item and the app would post the item to ALL platforms (eBay, Amazon, Facebook groups etc).
- Tinder for actors. Where fellow actors can meet and go over their lines together.
- An app where you can exchange unwanted Christmas presents.
