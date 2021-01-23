To Migrate To Amazon RDS Or Not, Is The Question

Cost-effective DBMS deployment & flexible options may drive seamless migration to Amazon RDS.

Simplifying data management & automating administrative tasks can be a complex situation & if not administered adequately, may impede the growth potential of the concerned organizations.

As an integral part of large-scale software systems, Database Management systems (DBMS) have been performing diverse operations for years. This includes storing & retrieving of the data, securing & allowing the backups. However, its limitations in providing expansion of services, low scalability and, capital-intensive property, propelled the creation of Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS)— a revolutionary “database as a service” solution.

Amazon RDS comes to the rescue:

Marketed as a web service running “in the cloud”, Amazon RDS has facilitated the cost-effective DBMS deployment leading to quick & efficient scaling and easy support of development & QA.

Furthermore, with a simple sequence of commands at the console, Amazon RDS, developed by AWS, gives users multiple options to choose from- two commercial DBMS (Oracle or Microsoft SQL Server), two open-source DBMS (MySQL or PostgreSQL), among others. An organization can thus easily leverage the AWS Database Migration Service to migrate or replicate its existing databases to Amazon RDS.

It’s qualitative & immeasurable prospects don’t end here. For instance, in contrast to DBMS, where specifying the platform can be an expensive affair & a tedious task, AWS RDS proffers the digital space a customizable machine size to run the server on and disk size to store the data in.

Running your System Production with Amazon RDS-

Notwithstanding its efficiency, calculating its deployment & operational advantages against the cons shouldn’t undermine any business in the long run.

Drawbacks of deploying Amazon RDS-

i) Not a zero-administration database & requires timely attention.

ii) Downtime required for scaling operations.

iii) No native support as a read replica for on-premise Database.

iv) Zero data loss isn’t guaranteed.

Conclusively, databases are becoming increasingly essential as organizations come to comprehend the importance of their data & values.

Like any other database services, Amazon RDS also has some limitations, yet it, in no way, outweighs the tremendous business opportunities it creates upon successful migration.

It has created an ecosystem for the company’s data experts, helping them emphasize adding true value to their data & company.

