296 reads

To Become a Type-1 Civilization, We Need a Type-1 Internet, and Spacecoin Might Be the Key

by
byHulav@hukanmpe

I dont know what to tell you about myself to be honest

October 7th, 2025
featured image - To Become a Type-1 Civilization, We Need a Type-1 Internet, and Spacecoin Might Be the Key
    Speed
    Voice
Hulav
    byHulav@hukanmpe

    I dont know what to tell you about myself to be honest

    Story's Credibility
    AI-assisted
    Opinion piece / Thought Leadership
← Previous

Turning Satellites into Self-Sustaining Markets

Up Next →

Credit Without Borders: Can a Decentralized Credit Network Replace Traditional Credit Bureaus?

About Author

Hulav HackerNoon profile picture
Hulav@hukanmpe

I dont know what to tell you about myself to be honest

Read my storiesAbout @hukanmpe

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

web3#spacecoin#type-1-civilization#space-technology#futurism#digital-sovereignty#space-based-networks#kardashev-scale#internet-infrastructure

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
X
Mas

Related Stories