'Tis the Season to Secure: How CVEs Are the Grinch for Cybersecurity

Hackers exploit Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) by taking advantage of the time it takes to identify, disclose, and patch vulnerabilities. This time advantage stems from hackers being quick to identify vulnerabilities, delays in patch availability, and security teams being overwhelmed with the volume of CVEs. The CVE system itself has limitations, including limited resources, incomplete coverage, and complexity in coordinating vulnerability identification. To combat CVEs, proactive measures such as continuous monitoring, automated patch management, and user education are crucial. Promptly addressing vulnerabilities and implementing robust security measures can minimize the risk of exploitation and protect organizations from data breaches and financial losses.