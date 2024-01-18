Docker Images: Kicking the Tires of Docker Scout

I never moved away from Docker Desktop. For some time, after you use it to build an image, it prints a message: What's Next?\n View a summary of image vulnerabilities and recommendations → docker scout quickview I decided to give it a try. I'll use the root commit of my . Let's execute the proposed command: OpenTelemetry tracing demo docker scout quickview otel-catalog:1.0 Here's the result: ✓ Image stored for indexing\n ✓ Indexed 272 packages\n Target │ otel-catalog:1.0 │ 0C 2H 15M 23L\n digest │ 7adfce68062e │\n Base image │ eclipse-temurin:21-jre │ 0C 0H 15M 23L\n Refreshed base image │ eclipse-temurin:21-jre │ 0C 0H 15M 23L\n │ │\nWhat's Next?\n View vulnerabilities → docker scout cves otel-catalog:1.0\n View base image update recommendations → docker scout recommendations otel-catalog:1.0\n Include policy results in your quickview by supplying an organization → docker scout quickview otel-catalog:1.0 --org <organization> Docker gives out exciting bits of information: The base image contains 15 middle-severity vulnerabilities and 23 low-severity ones The final image has an additional two high-level severity Ergo, our code introduced them! Following Scout's suggestion, we can drill down the CVEs: docker scout cves otel-catalog:1.0 This is the result: ✓ SBOM of image already cached, 272 packages indexed\n ✗ Detected 18 vulnerable packages with a total of 39 vulnerabilities\n## Overview\n │ Analyzed Image\n────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────\n Target │ otel-catalog:1.0\n digest │ 7adfce68062e\n platform │ linux/arm64\n vulnerabilities │ 0C 2H 15M 23L\n size │ 160 MB\n packages │ 272\n## Packages and Vulnerabilities\n 0C 1H 0M 0L org.yaml/snakeyaml 1.33\npkg:maven/org.yaml/snakeyaml@1.33\n ✗ HIGH CVE-2022-1471 [Improper Input Validation]\n https://scout.docker.com/v/CVE-2022-1471\n Affected range : <=1.33\n Fixed version : 2.0\n CVSS Score : 8.3\n CVSS Vector : CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:L\n 0C 1H 0M 0L io.netty/netty-handler 4.1.100.Final\npkg:maven/io.netty/netty-handler@4.1.100.Final\n ✗ HIGH CVE-2023-4586 [OWASP Top Ten 2017 Category A9 - Using Components with Known Vulnerabilities]\n https://scout.docker.com/v/CVE-2023-4586\n Affected range : >=4.1.0\n : <5.0.0\n Fixed version : not fixed\n CVSS Score : 7.4\n CVSS Vector : CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:N The original output is much longer, but I stopped at the exciting bit: the two high-severity CVEs. First, we see the one coming from Netty still needs to be fixed - tough luck. However, Snake YAML fixed its CVE from version 2.0 onward. I'm not using Snake YAML directly; it's a Spring dependency brought by Spring. Because of this, no guarantee exists that a major version upgrade will be compatible. But we can surely try. Let's bump the dependency to the latest version: <dependency>\n <groupId>org.yaml</groupId>\n <artifactId>snakeyaml</artifactId>\n <version>2.2</version>\n</dependency> We can build the image again and . Fortunately, it does. We can execute the process again: check that it still works docker scout quickview otel-catalog:1.0 Lo and behold, the high-severity CVE is no more! ✓ Image stored for indexing\n ✓ Indexed 273 packages\n Target │ local://otel-catalog:1.0-1 │ 0C 1H 15M 23L\n digest │ 9ddc31cdd304 │\n Base image │ eclipse-temurin:21-jre │ 0C 0H 15M 23L Conclusion In this short post, we tried Docker Scout, the Docker image vulnerability detection tool. Thanks to it, we removed one high-level CVE we introduced in the code. To go further: Docker Scout 4 Free, Easy-To-Use Tools For Docker Vulnerability Scanning Also published . here