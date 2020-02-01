Tips for Engineering Graduates

Mechanical Engineering Graduates, here are some tips to kick-start your career. Because we know how difficult and challenging it is in this domain, with so many unanswered questions, especially for beginners.

1. Keep Learning

This is very crucial as the technologies are advancing at an alarming rate. You’ll have to stay ahead of the curve by constantly improving yourself, which can be done by seeking out new assignments and opportunities in your respective fields.

There are tons of learning opportunities online and offline, you just have to get started with one.

2. Think outside your discipline

Today’s complex products often contain software and related electronic components, learn the basics of these specialties so you’ll be able to confront any design issues which you may face.

You should never be limited to your current stream, because certain skills like Programming are an absolute necessity during this day and age.

3. Find a Mentor

As a young professional engineer, you should look for an older and more experienced engineer at your current company who will guide you through your career. Many firms have dedicated platforms for freshers to get mentored by their superiors. You should contact your HR Department and inquire about such programs.

4. Find a Relevant Job

Find a Job where the company not only values your technical skills, but also your well being. Because in the end, you will have to be happy and take pride in the work that you do.

Prefer to work in a Startup for few years which will be beneficial for you in the long run

5. Improve Your Communication Skills

You will be giving Presentations, Interacting with Customers and working with outside suppliers, so developing Soft Skills is vital for engineers who aspire to be Managers one day.

Most people just concentrate on the technical side of things, but communication is just as important!.

All in all, create a plan that that includes all the above pointers and you will surely succeed.

