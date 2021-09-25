Search icon
"Time is the Great Equaliser" Meet the Writer Andrei Rotariu AKA Crypto Fireside

"Time is the Great Equaliser" Meet the Writer Andrei Rotariu AKA Crypto Fireside

Andrei Rotariu, 36, is a hardware safety guy for a large power tool company in Melbourne, Australia. He has a blog series called [Crypto Fireside] where he talks to people from the Cryptocurrency and decentralised world about all manner of things, usually, its projects they are working on, businesses, start-ups, that kind of things. The aim of the blog series is to eventually move Crypto Fireside onto its own hosted platform and give it attention.
