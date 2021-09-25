"Time is the Great Equaliser" Meet the Writer Andrei Rotariu AKA Crypto Fireside

Andrei Rotariu, 36, is a hardware safety guy for a large power tool company in Melbourne, Australia. He has a blog series called [Crypto Fireside] where he talks to people from the Cryptocurrency and decentralised world about all manner of things, usually, its projects they are working on, businesses, start-ups, that kind of things. The aim of the blog series is to eventually move Crypto Fireside onto its own hosted platform and give it attention.