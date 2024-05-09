TikTok Asks Court to Deem its Ban Unconstitutional

Tiktok Inc., and ByteDance LTD., v. Merrick B. Garland Update Court Filing, retrieved on May 7, 2024, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series . You can jump to any part in this filing here . This part is 11 of 11.

Petitioners respectfully request that this Court grant the following relief:

A. Issue a declaratory judgment that the Act violates the U.S. Constitution;

B. Issue an order enjoining the Attorney General from enforcing the Act;

C. Enter judgment in favor of Petitioners; and

D. Grant any further relief that may be appropriate.

About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.





This court case retrieved on May 7, 2024, from sf16-va.tiktokcdn.com is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.