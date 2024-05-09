TikTok Asks Court to Deem its Ban Unconstitutional

Search icon
    107 reads

    by Legal PDF: Tech Court CasesMay 9th, 2024
    In their concluding appeal, TikTok Inc. and ByteDance LTD. seek a declaratory judgment against the Act, an injunction against the Attorney General, and favorable judgment and relief from the court. This final plea represents their efforts to address constitutional violations and seek justice in their legal battle.
    Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

    Tiktok Inc., and ByteDance LTD., v. Merrick B. Garland Update Court Filing, retrieved on May 7, 2024, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This part is 11 of 11.

    Requested Relief

    Petitioners respectfully request that this Court grant the following relief:


    A. Issue a declaratory judgment that the Act violates the U.S. Constitution;


    B. Issue an order enjoining the Attorney General from enforcing the Act;


    C. Enter judgment in favor of Petitioners; and


    D. Grant any further relief that may be appropriate.


    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case retrieved on May 7, 2024, from sf16-va.tiktokcdn.com is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


    Lead image by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash


    About Author

    Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases
    Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases
    Legal PDFs of important tech court cases are far too inaccessible for the average reader... until now.
    Read my storiesLegalPDF.tech

    purcat-imgtech-stories #tiktok-vs-u.s. #tiktok #tiktok-ban #tiktok-lawsuit #tiktok-u.s.-lawsuit-details #tiktok-u.s.-lawsuit-verdict #bytedance-lawsuit #u.s.-social-media-regulations

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

