Tiktok Inc., and ByteDance LTD., v. Merrick B. Garland Update Court Filing, retrieved on May 7, 2024
Petitioners respectfully request that this Court grant the following relief:
A. Issue a declaratory judgment that the Act violates the U.S. Constitution;
B. Issue an order enjoining the Attorney General from enforcing the Act;
C. Enter judgment in favor of Petitioners; and
D. Grant any further relief that may be appropriate.
This court case retrieved on May 7, 2024, from sf16-va.tiktokcdn.com is part of the public domain.
