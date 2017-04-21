Three vital commands every Docker magician should know

Search icon
Originally published by Kamil Tamiola on April 21st 2017 3,714 reads
The biggest pain of manual experimentation with Docker builds is an overwhelming number of containers / images you can generate in a very short period of time. Nothing can replace a well designed and automated Docker build system. I attach the commands which I believe will save you a lot of time. Please bare in mind, these commands should be only used on development systems, as they will irreversibly remove all your data.Delete all containers: Force delete all images (even with linked containers): Force delete images:Force delete images (including linked containers)
Kamil Tamiola Hacker Noon profile picture

@KamilTamiola
Kamil Tamiola

CEO

The biggest pain of manual experimentation with Docker builds is an overwhelming number of containers / images you can generate in a very short period of time. Nothing can replace a well designed and automated Docker build system. However, before you get there, I attach the commands, which I believe will save you a lot of time.

Please bare in mind, these commands should be only used on development systems, as they will irreversibly remove all your data.

Delete all containers:

docker rm $(docker ps -a -q)

Delete all images:

docker rmi $(docker images -q)

Force delete all images (even with linked containers):

docker rmi $(docker images -q) --force

Useful post? If so, make my day by clicking the heart below!

About the Author

Kamil Tamiola is the founder and the architect of Peptone — The Protein Intelligence Company. You can connect with him on AngelList, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Researchgate.

