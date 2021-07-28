Thomas Biodun, Manager at TDPel Media, advises to "start immediately without delay"

\\\n## HackerNoon Reporter: Please tell us briefly about your background. \n\nWe are a team of experienced and versatile journalists and writers with years of experience working in the field.\n\n## What's your startup called? And in a sentence or two, what does it do? \n\nTDPel Media. TDPel Media is an online news and interviews publishing platform.\n\n\\\n## What is the origin story? \n\nTDPel Media was launched to simplify news and get straight to the point.\n\n## What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to solve this problem? \n\nWe are a team of experienced and versatile journalists and writers with years of experience working in the field.\n\n## If you weren’t building your startup, what would you be doing? \n\nBuilding other apps\n\n## At the moment, how do you measure success? What are your core metrics? \n\nTraffic reach and income worldwide.\n\n## What’s most exciting about your traction to date?\n\nWe now have numerous paid advertisements (upfront), numerous guest post offers, and other paid sponsorships.\n\n## What technologies are you currently most excited about, and most worried about? And why?\n\nWordpress. Hacking and privacy.\n\n## What drew you to get published on HackerNoon? What do you like most about our platform?\n\nThe recognition and publicity.\n\n## What advice would you give to the 21-year-old version of yourself? \n\nTo start immediately without delay.\n\n## What is something surprising you've learned this year that your contemporaries would benefit from knowing? \n\nThere are many ways to make money from blogs other than advertisements.\n\n\\\n> VOTE for TDPel Media for Startup of The Year in Lagos, Nigeria:\n>\n> <https://startups.hackernoon.com/africa/lagos-nigeria>\n\n\\\n