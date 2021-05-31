Search icon
@David

This Thread is Being Recorded

image
@DavidDavid Smooke

This Slogging thread by David, Natasha, Amy and Limarc occurred in hackernoon's general channel.

DavidMay 24, 2021, 4:06 PM
📼 2
😂 2

This Thread is Being Recorded

NatashaMay 24, 2021, 6:02 PM
:rolling_on_the_floor_laughing: 2

mostly, people are like... how do I make it stop? https://www.reddit.com/r/Zoom/comments/hwg6ty/this_meeting_is_being_recorded/

image
DavidMay 24, 2021, 6:04 PM
😂 1
DavidMay 25, 2021, 6:16 PM

I imagine this decision was driven by their legal team, i.e. someone does something stupid or illegal on a zoom call, and then they claim that is zoom's fault b/c they didnt know they were being recorded.

AmyMay 25, 2021, 9:52 PM

the first minute of this video hahahha

image
LimarcMay 26, 2021, 9:11 AM

Amy what's weirder is that the zoom recording doesn't record the audio of that message. LOL If the point is to avoid legal actions, shouldn't there be proof that the recording played xD

