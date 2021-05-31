This Thread is Being Recorded

This Slogging thread by David, Natasha, Amy and Limarc occurred in hackernoon's general channel.

David 📼 2 😂 2

Natasha :rolling_on_the_floor_laughing: 2

mostly, people are like... how do I make it stop? https://www.reddit.com/r/Zoom/comments/hwg6ty/this_meeting_is_being_recorded/

David 😂 1

I imagine this decision was driven by their legal team, i.e. someone does something stupid or illegal on a zoom call, and then they claim that is zoom's fault b/c they didnt know they were being recorded.

Amy

the first minute of this video hahahha

Amy what's weirder is that the zoom recording doesn't record the audio of that message. LOL If the point is to avoid legal actions, shouldn't there be proof that the recording played xD

