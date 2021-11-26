This Self-Proclaimed Art Illiterate Person Builds Web3 Products for Coinbase

373 reads

Gagan Gehani is a Product Manager at Coinbase. He has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies award. He believes that the most exciting technology of the present is blockchain. He also believes that finance is just the first major industry to be disrupted via cryptocurrencies. Learn more about his thoughts and opinions on crypto and his journey in the tech industry via the interview below. Please give us the links to all your relevant social media profiles so we can use them to promote this interview! (Twitter and LinkedIn) - @Gagan Gangehani)