This One CV Mistake Made Me Invisible to Hiring Algorithms

by IliaMay 1st, 2025
A few months ago, I was deep in the job-hunting trenches, sending out applications like there was no tomorrow. After submitting 100 applications, I landed just one interview and one online assessment. That’s a 2% conversion rate — a number that would terrify any job seeker. I knew something was wrong, and I was determined to figure out what. I dug into the best practices and distilled them into five key rules.

A few months ago, I was deep in the job-hunting trenches, sending out applications like there was no tomorrow.


I thought I had a decent CV — after all, I’d spent hours tweaking its design and text to make it “great”.


But the reality hit hard. After submitting 100 applications, I landed just one interview and one online assessment. That’s a 2% conversion rate — a number that would terrify any job seeker. I knew something was wrong, and I was determined to figure out what.


Looking back, my old CV was a textbook example of what not to do. It had two critical mistakes that were silently sabotaging my chances.


First, the styling was a disaster for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS). I styled it myself to make it stand out, without using any template, but I didn’t realize that ATS software — the gatekeeper for most job applications — couldn’t read it properly. To the machine, my CV was practically invisible.


Second, I wasted valuable space with a text block profile at the top. Instead of showcasing achievements and experience, I wrote a generic paragraph about myself. It looked nice, but it did nothing to grab attention or get me interviews.


The lesson was clear: a CV isn’t a portfolio or a biography — it’s a tool.


If it’s not getting you interviews, it’s not working.


That 2% conversion rate was a wake-up call. I decided to redo my CV from scratch, this time focusing on what actually works. I dug into the best practices and distilled them into five key rules that transformed my job-hunting game.


  1. Highlight key achievements - showcase your most valuable/relevant experience
  2. Show impact with numbers - use numerical data to demonstrate results that you achieved at work or during studies
  3. Keep it simple - easy to read, both in styling and in meaning
  4. Stick to one page - HR do not have much time, make it short and to the point
  5. Use keywords - helps to pass the ATS scanning


The results?


My new CV achieved a 20% conversion rate, landing me interviews for 1 in every 5 applications — a massive leap that opened doors I never thought possible.


On the first day with my new CV, I sent out 5 applications and got 3 invites to interviews!


If my journey taught me anything, it’s that a good CV isn’t about looking pretty — it’s about working smart. Want to take your CV to the next level and see results like I did?


Let’s chat!


Add me on Linked In


See examples of good CVs here!


Feel free to reach out to me on LI or TG for any questions you might have


🚀🚀🚀

