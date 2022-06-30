This Is Why You Need To Rethink Investing in Crypto

Entrepreneur, investor, and founder & CEO @VirtuseExchange
In recent months we’ve seen some historical collapses. Some were in stablecoins, some in DeFi platforms, and some in hedge funds.
And just like after every major crash, politicians use it to impose new regulations. But this time, it might not be a bad idea.
In fact, new regulatory updates are detected all over the world. From recent
Moreover, according to Ashley Alder, Chair of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), global market regulators are likely to launch a joint body within the next year to coordinate cryptocurrency rules better.
But here’s the interesting part.
According to SEC, most crypto tokens will need to register as securities. And that is good news. Such oversight will give investors more regulatory clarity and confidence in the crypto industry.
Of course, there’s an obvious question to ask.
And the answer is probably not.
Scams are happening in the regulated industries as well. The US subprime mortgage crisis,
However, even crypto market participants are evolving toward tighter regulation and realizing that the fully anarchic world is not the way to go.
To put it another way, crypto regulation is inevitable and will be a good thing. If done right, an oversight will create a level playing field with repercussions for people that break the rules.
But, before that comes into effect, don’t be a hero and avoid investing in crypto tokens altogether. Some might survive and even flourish, but most will not go to zero due to the clampdown.
And if you still want to keep exposure in crypto, hodl bitcoin, it’s the only investment-grade digital asset.