This Is What a Pandemic Looks Like: An Author's Note Before We Begin

This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license. Authors: (1) Mykola Makhortykh, Institute of Communication and Media Studies, University of Bern; (2) Aleksandra Urman, Social Computing Group, University of Zurich; (3) Roberto Ulloa, GESIS – Leibniz-Institute for the Social Sciences.

Author Note

Abstract

Theoretical background

Methodology

Findings

Conclusion and References

Author Note

This is the preprint version of the "This is what pandemic looks like: Visual framing of COVID-19 on search engines" chapter. The data collection for the chapter was sponsored from the SNF (100001CL_182630/1) and DFG (MA 2244/9-1) grant for the project “Reciprocal relations between populist radical-right attitudes and political information behaviour: A longitudinal study of attitude development in high-choice information environments” lead by Silke Adam (University of Bern) and Michaela Maier (University of Koblenz-Landau).

This paper is available on Arxiv under CC 4.0 license.



