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This Hackathon App Lets Instagram Posts Talk Back Using AI

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byGokul Srinath Seetha Ram@gokulsrinaths

AI Lead

May 29th, 2025
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Gokul Srinath Seetha Ram@gokulsrinaths

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machine-learning#ai#social-media#ai-in-social-media#ai-for-social-media#ai-powered-social-media-reply#triple-tap-ai-interaction#gesture-based-ai-interface#talk-to-instagram-posts

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