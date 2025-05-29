This Hackathon App Lets Instagram Posts Talk Back Using AI

👋 Why We Built This Social platforms make it easy to react — but not to respond. You double-tap to like.You comment if you have time.But what if you could justask the post a question, instantly? ask the post a question When I was selected for Meta’s invite-only LlamaCon Hackathon, I teamed up with fellow engineer Rashmi to test an idea we couldn’t stop thinking about: what if posts could talk back? LlamaCon Hackathon Rashmi We built Installama, an AI overlay that lets users triple-tap any post — image, caption, meme — and open an instant conversational window powered by Meta’s LLaMA API. Installama 🔄 How Installama Works : 🎥 Watch the full demo Installama Watch the full demo Watch the full demo The UX is natural and invisible: Double tap → Like (as usual)\nTriple tap → AI wakes up and talks to the post Double tap → Like (as usual) Double tap Triple tap → AI wakes up and talks to the post Triple tap The AI response is: Context-aware (reads caption + tags)\nConversational (answers or reacts)\nFast and expressive Context-aware (reads caption + tags) Conversational (answers or reacts) Fast and expressive You no longer need to comment or DM. You just tap — and the post responds like a person. 🧱 The Tech Stack We collaborated on design and UX, but I led the engineering side: Meta’s LLaMA API – for generating fast, context-aware responses\nNext.js + Tailwind – for clean frontend and mobile-style tapping logic\nSupabase – for storing taps, metadata, and AI session states\nDynamic prompt chaining – pulling metadata (caption, category, tags) into each prompt to give LLaMA richer context Meta’s LLaMA API – for generating fast, context-aware responses Meta’s LLaMA API Next.js + Tailwind – for clean frontend and mobile-style tapping logic Next.js + Tailwind Supabase – for storing taps, metadata, and AI session states Supabase Dynamic prompt chaining – pulling metadata (caption, category, tags) into each prompt to give LLaMA richer context Dynamic prompt chaining It works for both logged-in and guest users. No typing required. Just tap. 🏆What Happened at Meta’s LlamaCon This was Meta’s first official hackathon showcasing its powerful LLaMA API. Our project, Installama, was: Installama ✅ Accepted into the hackathon after a selective application process\n✅ Publicly showcased on the official Cerebral Valley LlamaCon page\n✅ Reviewed by Meta engineers and Cerebral Valley organizers\n✅ Awarded API power-user status based on technical implementation ✅ Accepted into the hackathon after a selective application process ✅ Publicly showcased on the official Cerebral Valley LlamaCon page Publicly showcased official Cerebral Valley LlamaCon page ✅ Reviewed by Meta engineers and Cerebral Valley organizers ✅ Awarded API power-user status based on technical implementation API power-user status This recognition validated that our project wasn’t just cool — it was forward-thinking. 💡 Why Installama Matters Installama Most LLM products treat AI like a chatbot-in-a-box. Installama flips that by embedding AI into natural user behavior — tapping. It’s: Installama natural user behavior Seamless\nFrictionless\nIntent-driven Seamless Frictionless Intent-driven And most importantly, it opens the door for gesture-based AI interfaces — a powerful new way to make LLMs feel human. gesture-based AI interfaces Imagine: Talking to a meme\n\n\nTriple-tapping a headline to ask it questions\n\n\nCommenting without commenting Talking to a meme Talking to a meme Triple-tapping a headline to ask it questions Triple-tapping a headline to ask it questions Commenting without commenting Commenting without commenting It’s not chat — it’s interaction. 🎯 What’s Next We’re evolving Installama into a full-featured AI UX framework. My current roadmap includes: 🎙️ Voice-triggered taps – for accessibility and gesture-free interaction\n🧠 Reaction history – letting users see what others asked or how the post responded\n✍️ Creator-mode replies – where influencers can pre-train the AI to respond in their voice 🎙️ Voice-triggered taps – for accessibility and gesture-free interaction Voice-triggered taps 🧠 Reaction history – letting users see what others asked or how the post responded Reaction history ✍️ Creator-mode replies – where influencers can pre-train the AI to respond in their voice Creator-mode replies 🔗 Under the Hood 👇 Key Features Triple-tap gesture triggers AI overlay\n\n\nMeta’s LLaMA API generates human-like responses\n\n\nPrompt chaining incorporates caption, tags, and image analysis\n\n\nWorks for guest and logged-in users\n\n\nStreaming response via Server-Sent Events (SSE)\n\n\nFrontend fails over to client-side analysis if backend is unavailable\n🧱 Architecture Overview Triple-tap gesture triggers AI overlay Triple-tap gesture triggers AI overlay Meta’s LLaMA API generates human-like responses Meta’s LLaMA API generates human-like responses Prompt chaining incorporates caption, tags, and image analysis Prompt chaining incorporates caption, tags, and image analysis Works for guest and logged-in users Works for guest and logged-in users Streaming response via Server-Sent Events (SSE) Streaming response via Server-Sent Events (SSE) Frontend fails over to client-side analysis if backend is unavailable\n🧱 Architecture Overview Frontend fails over to client-side analysis if backend is unavailable 🧱 Architecture Overview 🧱 Architecture Overview [User Triple Taps Post]\n\n ↓ \n\n [Frontend: Tap Handler]\n\n ↓ \n\n [Supabase Logs Tap + Session]\n\n ↓ \n\n [Backend: Gemini Vision → Prompt Chain → LLaMA API\\]\n\n ↓ \n\n [Frontend: Render AI Response Overlay] [User Triple Taps Post]\n\n ↓ \n\n [Frontend: Tap Handler]\n\n ↓ \n\n [Supabase Logs Tap + Session]\n\n ↓ \n\n [Backend: Gemini Vision → Prompt Chain → LLaMA API\\]\n\n ↓ \n\n [Frontend: Render AI Response Overlay] ⚙️Tap Detection Logic ⚙️Tap Detection Logic Detects triple taps with 300ms timeout. Uses a React Native hook. // useTripleTap.js\nexport const useTripleTap = (onTripleTapCallback) => {\n const [tapCount, setTapCount] = useState(0);\n const lastTapTimeRef = useRef(0);\n const MAX_DELAY = 300;\n\n const onHandlerStateChange = useCallback((event) => {\n if (event.nativeEvent.state === State.ACTIVE) {\n const now = Date.now();\n if (now - lastTapTimeRef.current > MAX_DELAY) setTapCount(1);\n else setTapCount((prev) => prev + 1);\n lastTapTimeRef.current = now;\n\n if (tapCount === 2) {\n setTapCount(0);\n Haptics.impactAsync(Haptics.ImpactFeedbackStyle.Medium);\n onTripleTapCallback();\n }\n }\n }, [tapCount, onTripleTapCallback]);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n if (tapCount > 0) {\n const timer = setTimeout(() => setTapCount(0), MAX_DELAY);\n return () => clearTimeout(timer);\n }\n }, [tapCount]);\n\n return onHandlerStateChange;\n}; // useTripleTap.js\nexport const useTripleTap = (onTripleTapCallback) => {\n const [tapCount, setTapCount] = useState(0);\n const lastTapTimeRef = useRef(0);\n const MAX_DELAY = 300;\n\n const onHandlerStateChange = useCallback((event) => {\n if (event.nativeEvent.state === State.ACTIVE) {\n const now = Date.now();\n if (now - lastTapTimeRef.current > MAX_DELAY) setTapCount(1);\n else setTapCount((prev) => prev + 1);\n lastTapTimeRef.current = now;\n\n if (tapCount === 2) {\n setTapCount(0);\n Haptics.impactAsync(Haptics.ImpactFeedbackStyle.Medium);\n onTripleTapCallback();\n }\n }\n }, [tapCount, onTripleTapCallback]);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n if (tapCount > 0) {\n const timer = setTimeout(() => setTapCount(0), MAX_DELAY);\n return () => clearTimeout(timer);\n }\n }, [tapCount]);\n\n return onHandlerStateChange;\n}; 🔐Supabase Session Logging 🔐Supabase Session Logging Stores tap data and session metadata. await supabase.from('tap_events').insert([\n {\n post_id: postId,\n tap_type: 'triple',\n session_id: sessionId,\n user_id: user?.id,\n timestamp: new Date().toISOString()\n }\n]); await supabase.from('tap_events').insert([\n {\n post_id: postId,\n tap_type: 'triple',\n session_id: sessionId,\n user_id: user?.id,\n timestamp: new Date().toISOString()\n }\n]); 🧠Prompt Chaining with LLaMA 🧠Prompt Chaining with LLaMA System → Vision → Prompt → LLaMA. Prompt includes caption, tags, image analysis. const messages = [\n {\n role: 'system',\n content: `You are Installama, an AI that replies like a social media post. You have access to Gemini image analysis:\\n${imageAnalysis}\\nCaption: ${caption}\\nTags: ${hashtags}`\n },\n {\n role: 'user',\n content: question || "What's interesting about this post?"\n }\n];\n\nconst response = await axios.post(LLAMA_API_URL, {\n model: "Llama-4-Maverick-17B-128E-Instruct-FP8",\n messages: messages\n}, {\n headers: {\n 'Authorization': `Bearer ${LLAMA_API_KEY}`,\n 'Content-Type': 'application/json'\n }\n}); const messages = [\n {\n role: 'system',\n content: `You are Installama, an AI that replies like a social media post. You have access to Gemini image analysis:\\n${imageAnalysis}\\nCaption: ${caption}\\nTags: ${hashtags}`\n },\n {\n role: 'user',\n content: question || "What's interesting about this post?"\n }\n];\n\nconst response = await axios.post(LLAMA_API_URL, {\n model: "Llama-4-Maverick-17B-128E-Instruct-FP8",\n messages: messages\n}, {\n headers: {\n 'Authorization': `Bearer ${LLAMA_API_KEY}`,\n 'Content-Type': 'application/json'\n }\n}); 🧬Image Analysis (Gemini Vision API) Image converted to base64. Gemini returns structured text describing subject, mood, tone. const model = genAI.getGenerativeModel({ model: "gemini-pro-vision" });\n\nconst result = await model.generateContent({\n contents: [{\n role: "user",\n parts: [\n { text: "Describe this image in detail..." },\n {\n inlineData: {\n data: base64Image,\n mimeType\n }\n }\n ]\n }]\n});\n\nconst imageAnalysis = result.response.text().trim(); const model = genAI.getGenerativeModel({ model: "gemini-pro-vision" });\n\nconst result = await model.generateContent({\n contents: [{\n role: "user",\n parts: [\n { text: "Describe this image in detail..." },\n {\n inlineData: {\n data: base64Image,\n mimeType\n }\n }\n ]\n }]\n});\n\nconst imageAnalysis = result.response.text().trim(); 📡Streaming Responses (SSE) 📡Streaming Responses (SSE) AI responses streamed word-by-word. // Express endpoint\napp.post('/api/analyze-image-stream', async (req, res) => {\n res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/event-stream');\n const response = await streamLlamaResponse(...);\n\n const words = response.split(' ');\n for (let i = 0; i < words.length; i += 3) {\n const chunk = words.slice(i, i + 3).join(' ');\n res.write(`data: ${JSON.stringify({ type: 'chunk', text: chunk })}\\n\\n`);\n await new Promise(r => setTimeout(r, 100));\n }\n}); // Express endpoint\napp.post('/api/analyze-image-stream', async (req, res) => {\n res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/event-stream');\n const response = await streamLlamaResponse(...);\n\n const words = response.split(' ');\n for (let i = 0; i < words.length; i += 3) {\n const chunk = words.slice(i, i + 3).join(' ');\n res.write(`data: ${JSON.stringify({ type: 'chunk', text: chunk })}\\n\\n`);\n await new Promise(r => setTimeout(r, 100));\n }\n}); 🧾Frontend Fallbacks 🧾Frontend Fallbacks If backend fails, Gemini runs client-side. try {\n const response = await axios.post('/api/analyze-image', { imageUrl, caption });\n return response.data;\n} catch {\n const imageAnalysis = await GeminiVisionService.analyzeImageFromUrl(imageUrl);\n return {\n success: true,\n response: `Image analysis: ${imageAnalysis}`,\n source: 'client-side'\n };\n} try {\n const response = await axios.post('/api/analyze-image', { imageUrl, caption });\n return response.data;\n} catch {\n const imageAnalysis = await GeminiVisionService.analyzeImageFromUrl(imageUrl);\n return {\n success: true,\n response: `Image analysis: ${imageAnalysis}`,\n source: 'client-side'\n };\n} 🔒 Safety & Moderation 🔒 Safety & Moderation Guest sessions are anonymous\nModeration via OpenAI’s API (planned)\nRate limits to prevent abuse Guest sessions are anonymous Moderation via OpenAI’s API (planned) Rate limits to prevent abuse Installama isn’t just a chatbot — it’s a gesture-first AI interaction layer.No input box. No commands. Just tap. Installama gesture-first AI interaction layer 🧾 Tags #llama #meta #llm #socialai #ux #frontend #tripleTap #promptengineering #humanai #llamacon #llama #meta #llm #socialai #ux #frontend #tripleTap #promptengineering #humanai #llamacon