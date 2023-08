Too Long; Didn't Read

Company Mentioned

The studio behind Blankos Block Party is working on another web3 game. Nitro Nation World Tour will presale NFT cars and workshops. Users can buy cars and NFT workshops, rent out cars to other players. The game will run on the Mythos chain, an EVM-compatible permissioned permissioned chain with its own ERC-20 token, Mythos (MYTH) The game is launching in early 2023. In Other News: Metaverse's Metaverse division has lost $3 billion.