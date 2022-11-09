Search icon
    This Company Got a Huge Loan and Then Moved Its Plant to Another Countryby@propublica

    This Company Got a Huge Loan and Then Moved Its Plant to Another Country

    At least half a dozen companies that applied for more than a million dollars apiece in PPP loans terminated more than 50 workers in 2020 after their aid was approved. The companies may have complied with program rules, which put a premium on getting money out fast. A paper mill in northeast Washington state went bankrupt and laid off 150 workers, two months after being approved for a $3.46 million loan. A company in Oregon took $169 million in May 2020 for its plant in Portland, which it closed five months later.

