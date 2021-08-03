This CEO was gonna be a consultant but decided to solve Mental Health issues with AI instead.

\\\n## HackerNoon Reporter: Please tell us briefly about your background.\n\n\\\nMy name is Vishal Sisodia. I am an Engineer. For the past 10 years I have been investing my time and energy into breaking status quo in the health care sector.\n\n## What's your startup called? And in a sentence or two, what does it do?\n\nSumondo focuses on mental health issues, especially stress & chronic stress, which leads to depression. Sumondo is working on personalised, preventive solution **using ML/AI and using wearable devices across the world.**\n\n## What is the origin story?\n\nI got heart problems a few times in my life. After doctors suggested me to go through bypass operation, I decided not only to control my stress, but also to avoid the bypass operation for my heart. It is very long story, I presented it in short here.\n\n## What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to solve this problem?\n\nI come from the capital city of Yoga, Rishkesh/haridwar, India. Since I grew up in these places, I have been doing meditation for 23 years now. When I made the algorithm for detecting stress, I thought it will be good idea to combine my passion (meditation) into the solution. The product is designed in Denmark, where most of the people are on sick leave due to stress. (*Editor’s Note: wow!*) \n\nSo our founder team is quite heavy weight, with technical background and in-depth knowledge for meditation and non-medicine way to treat sickness using digital health. Sumondo has 7 advisory board members who are all KOLs, doctors, and scientists.\n\n## If you weren’t building your startup, what would you be doing?\n\nConsulting for Deloitte or Mckinsey. \n\n(*Editor’s Note: I’m glad you didn’t do this tbh!*) \n\n\\\n## At the moment, how do you measure success? What are your core metrics?\n\nSurvived Corona time, and built the product further and made paid customer.\n\n## What’s most exciting about your traction to date?\n\nSold solution to three enterprise customers in Denmark and Netherlands.\n\n## What technologies are you currently most excited about, and most worried about? And why?\n\nBlockchain, which I’m both excited and worried about, whether this technology would be used for wrong purposes.\n\n## What drew you to get published on HackerNoon? What do you like most about our platform?\n\nGot the email invitation in our mailbox. We will see….\n\n## What advice would you give to the 21-year-old version of yourself?\n\nStay focused, keep doing things in baby steps.\n\n## What is something surprising you've learned this year that your contemporaries would benefit from knowing?\n\nLearning instrument (sitar) at the age of 47.\n\n\\\n\n:::tip\nSumondo was nominated [as one of the best startups in Copenhagen, Denmark](https://startups.hackernoon.com/northern-europe/copenhagen-denmark), in HackerNoon’s Startups of the Year. \n\n:::\n\n\\\n