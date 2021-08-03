Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoThis CEO was gonna be a consultant but decided to solve Mental Health issues with AI instead. by@sumondo

This CEO was gonna be a consultant but decided to solve Mental Health issues with AI instead.

image
undefined Hacker Noon profile picture
Secureframe

Automate your SOC 2 and close enterprise deals

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
AI in Health & Fitness Industry Doesn't Seem to Have a Downside by @milespmurray
#artificial-intelligence
The Magic of Conversational AI: 8 Ways Chatbots are Helping Businesses by @mindtitan
#machine-learning
Startup Interview with Steven Gramlich, Co-founder and CMO of Headversity by @steveheadversity
#startups-of-the-year
The Future Trends of Back Office Operations by @mikhailkirilin
#back-office
AI's Role in Language Learning: Stuart Barrass, Kaizen Languages CEO by @kaizenlanguages
#startups-of-the-year

Tags

#mental-health#ml#ai#sumondo#startups-of-the-year#wearables#wearable-technology#healthtech
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.