This AI Performs Seamless Video Manipulation Without Deep Learning or Datasets

I explain Artificial Intelligence terms and news to non-experts.
Have you ever wanted to edit a video to remove or add someone, change the background, make it last a bit longer, or change the resolution to fit a specific aspect ratio without compressing or stretching it? For those of you who already ran advertisement campaigns, you certainly wanted to have variations of your videos for AB testing and see what works best.
Well, this new research by Niv Haim et al. can help you do all of the about in a single video and in HD!
Indeed, using a simple video, you can perform any tasks I just mentioned in seconds or a few minutes for high-quality videos. You can basically use it for any video manipulation or video generation application you have in mind. It even outperforms GANs in all ways and doesn’t use any deep learning fancy research nor requires a huge and impractical dataset!
And the best thing is that this technique is scalable to high-resolution videos...
►Paper covered: Haim, N., Feinstein, B., Granot, N., Shocher, A., Bagon, S., Dekel, T., & Irani, M. (2021). Diverse Generation from a Single Video Made Possible. ArXiv, abs/2109.08591.
►The technique that was adapted from images to videos: Niv Granot, Ben Feinstein, Assaf Shocher, Shai Bagon, and Michal Irani. Drop the gan: In defense of patches nearest neighbors as single image generative models. arXiv preprint arXiv:2103.15545, 2021.
