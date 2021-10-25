This AI Can Separate Speech, Music and Sound Effects from Movie Soundtracks

344 reads Mitsubishi and Indiana University have published a new model as well as a new dataset tackling this task of identifying the right soundtrack. The problem here is isolating any independent sound source from a complex acoustic scene like a movie scene or a youtube video where some sounds are not well balanced. If you successfully isolate the different categories in a soundtrack, it means that you can also turn up or down only one of them, like turning down the music a bit to hear all the other actors correctly.

Have you ever tuned in to a video or a TV show and the actors were completely inaudible, or the music was way too loud? Well, this problem, also called the cocktail party problem, may never happen again. Mitsubishi and Indiana University just published a new model as well as a new dataset tackling this task of identifying the right soundtrack. For example, if we take the same audio clip we just ran with the music way too loud, you can simply turn up or down the audio track you want to give more importance to the speech than the music.

The problem here is isolating any independent sound source from a complex acoustic scene like a movie scene or a youtube video where some sounds are not well balanced.

Sometimes you simply cannot hear some actors because of the music playing or explosions or other ambient sounds in the background.

Well, if you successfully isolate the different categories in a soundtrack, it means that you can also turn up or down only one of them, like turning down the music a bit to hear all the other actors correctly.

This is exactly what the researchers achieved. Learn more in the video!

►Read the full article:

https://www.louisbouchard.ai/isolate-voice-music-and-sound-effects-with-ai/

►Petermann, D., Wichern, G., Wang, Z., & Roux, J.L. (2021). The

Cocktail Fork Problem: Three-Stem Audio Separation for Real-World

Soundtracks. https://arxiv.org/pdf/2110.09958.pdf

►Project page: https://cocktail-fork.github.io/

►DnR dataset: https://github.com/darius522/dnr-utils#overview

