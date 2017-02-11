Think Like a Hacker.

Hacker Noon turned 1 year old this month :) Thanks for joining this journey. In our 6th month we surpassed 1 million minutes reading per month, and over the last 6 months, we’ve accumulated 18,801,558 minutes reading! That’s the equivalent of 35 years, 9 months and 12 days reading.

This week — we’re bringing you the stories, mindsets, moves, tools, management, series’ and the-why-it’s-built that makes a hacker a hacker.

4 Hacker Stories

The Sandnigger Programmer from Mississippi by Nader Dabit

Donald J. Trump’s $30M Testing Team by Michael Babyak. The GOP tweeted this…

I’m Sorry, Surface, But I Just Can’t Anymore. by Jennifer Hoelzer

I used LAMP to make a SaaS with $3700/mo profit. Here’s how. by Alex Moskovski.

10 Hacker Mindsets

The 9 Types of Programmers and Why Some are Better than Others by Dominik T. Very funny.

Learn To Code In 2017, Get Hired, And Have Fun Along The Way by Andrei Neagoie.

The best way to learn new technologies is by doing. Here’s some inspiration by André Pena

5 Tips for Shipping Your App by Pedro Silva Moreira

The advantages of building your website from scratch by Owen Far

Practical scaling techniques for web sites by Adam Derewecki

Want to become a Software Developer? Here’s how to get there by André Pena

Documentation is a bit like people dying… by William Belk

It’s All Fun & Games until AI wins them all by Matthew Biggins

If we build it, why would anyone care? by Christian Sepulveda

4 Hacker Moves

AI can help you choose where to live by Silver Keskkula.

The Programmer’s Guide to Booking a Plane by Zeke Gabrielse.

After 6 incredible years at Buffer I’m moving on to something else by Leo Widrich

No time to read? Just listen! by Mahmoud Felfel. Is your move to listen to blog posts instead of reading them? We got you covered.

10 Hacker Tools

React Studio Public Beta 2 by React Studio. Launch here!

Polyfills: everything you ever wanted to know, or maybe a bit less by David Gilbertson

Appointment Web Forms by Matthew Talebi

How do GANs intuitively work? by Chanchana Sornsoontorn

From “What is a Markov Model” to “Here is how Markov Models Work” by Alexander Dejeu

Top 11 JavaScript Libraries That Are Worth Your Attention by Eugeniya Korotya

Offline First React Native + Meteor Apps by Spencer Carli

Straightforward code splitting with React and Webpack by Didier FRANC

Exclude files from git without committing changes to .gitignore 🙅 by Dave Lunny

Build an Alexa Skill in 7 Minutes Flat with Node.js and StdLib by Keith Horwood

4 Hacker Management Tips

10 Big Software PM Time Wasters by John Cutler

Taking the Associate Android Developer Exam by Josh Burton

Seniority by Krzysztof Zabłocki

Building an app? Do these things. by Paul Keck

A Couple of Hacker Series’

The Learn AI If You Suck at Math Series (4 Parts) by Daniel Jeffries

How I Hacked Google DayDream Controller (5 Parts) by Matteo Pisani

And a Why it’s Built The Way It’s Built Story:

Apple’s Icons Have That Shape for a Very Good Reason by Mark Stanton.

“A lot of hacking is playing with other people, you know, getting them to do strange things,” said Steve Wozniak.

Until next time — enjoy the power of your digital sabbatical,

David Smooke, Hacker Noon.

