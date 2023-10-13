Things To Make by Archibald Williams - Table of Links

Things To Make by Archibald Williams is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!





Title: Things To Make

Author: Archibald Williams

Release date: January 11, 2005 [eBook #14664]

Most recently updated: February 21, 2021

Language: English

PREFACE

I. SAWING TRESTLE

II. A JOINER’S BENCH

III. A HANDY BOOKSTAND

IV. A HOUSE LADDER

V. A DEVELOPING SINK

VI. A POULTRY HOUSE AND RUN

VII. A SHED FOR YOUR BICYCLE

VIII. A TARGET APPARATUS FOR RIFLE SHOOTING

IX. CABINET-MAKING

X. TELEGRAPHIC APPARATUS

XI. A RECIPROCATING ELECTRIC MOTOR

XII. AN ELECTRIC ALARM CLOCK

XIII. A MODEL ELECTRIC RAILWAY

XIV. A SIMPLE RECIPROCATING ENGINE

XV. A HORIZONTAL SLIDE-VALVE ENGINE

XVI. MODEL STEAM TURBINES

XVII. STEAM TOPS

XVIII. MODEL BOILERS

XIX. QUICK-BOILING KETTLES

XX. A HOT-AIR ENGINE

XXI. A WATER MOTOR

XXII. MODEL PUMPS

XXIII. KITES

XXIV. PAPER GLIDERS

XXV. A SELF-LAUNCHING MODEL AEROPLANE

XXVI. APPARATUS FOR SIMPLE SCIENTIFIC EXPERIMENTS

XXVII. A RAIN GAUGE

XXVIII. WIND VANES WITH DIALS

XXIX. A STRENGTH-TESTING MACHINE

XXX. LUNG-TESTING APPARATUS

XXXI. HOME-MADE HARMONOGRAPHS

XXXII. A SELF-SUPPLYING MATCHBOX

XXXIII. A WOODEN WORKBOX

XXXIV. WRESTLING PUPPETS

XXXV. DOUBLE BELLOWS

XXXVI. A HOME-MADE PANTOGRAPH

XXXVII. A SILHOUETTE DRAWING MACHINE

XXXVIII. A SIGNALLING LAMP

XXXIX. A MINIATURE GASWORKS





