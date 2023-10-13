Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Things To Make by Archibald Williams - Table of Linksby@hackernoonbooks

    Things To Make by Archibald Williams - Table of Links

    by Best Public Domain Books For Learning Technology, via HackerNoonOctober 13th, 2023
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Things To Make by Archibald Williams is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon! Title: Things To Make Author: Archibald Williams Release date: January 11, 2005 [eBook #14664] Most recently updated: February 21, 2021 Language: English
    featured image - Things To Make by Archibald Williams - Table of Links
    Best Public Domain Books For Learning Technology, via HackerNoon HackerNoon profile picture

    Things To Make by Archibald Williams is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!


    Title: Things To Make

    Author: Archibald Williams

    Release date: January 11, 2005 [eBook #14664]
    Most recently updated: February 21, 2021

    Language: English

    PREFACE

    I. SAWING TRESTLE

    II. A JOINER’S BENCH

    III. A HANDY BOOKSTAND

    IV. A HOUSE LADDER

    V. A DEVELOPING SINK

    VI. A POULTRY HOUSE AND RUN

    VII. A SHED FOR YOUR BICYCLE

    VIII. A TARGET APPARATUS FOR RIFLE SHOOTING

    IX. CABINET-MAKING

    X. TELEGRAPHIC APPARATUS

    XI. A RECIPROCATING ELECTRIC MOTOR

    XII. AN ELECTRIC ALARM CLOCK

    XIII. A MODEL ELECTRIC RAILWAY

    XIV. A SIMPLE RECIPROCATING ENGINE

    XV. A HORIZONTAL SLIDE-VALVE ENGINE

    XVI. MODEL STEAM TURBINES

    XVII. STEAM TOPS

    XVIII. MODEL BOILERS

    XIX. QUICK-BOILING KETTLES

    XX. A HOT-AIR ENGINE

    XXI. A WATER MOTOR

    XXII. MODEL PUMPS

    XXIII. KITES

    XXIV. PAPER GLIDERS

    XXV. A SELF-LAUNCHING MODEL AEROPLANE

    XXVI. APPARATUS FOR SIMPLE SCIENTIFIC EXPERIMENTS

    XXVII. A RAIN GAUGE

    XXVIII. WIND VANES WITH DIALS

    XXIX. A STRENGTH-TESTING MACHINE

    XXX. LUNG-TESTING APPARATUS

    XXXI. HOME-MADE HARMONOGRAPHS

    XXXII. A SELF-SUPPLYING MATCHBOX

    XXXIII. A WOODEN WORKBOX

    XXXIV. WRESTLING PUPPETS

    XXXV. DOUBLE BELLOWS

    XXXVI. A HOME-MADE PANTOGRAPH

    XXXVII. A SILHOUETTE DRAWING MACHINE

    XXXVIII. A SIGNALLING LAMP

    XXXIX. A MINIATURE GASWORKS


    About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books.


    This book is part of the public domain. Archibald Williams (2005). Things To Make. Urbana, Illinois: Project Gutenberg. Retrieved https://www.gutenberg.org/cache/epub/14664/pg14664-images.html


    This eBook is for the use of anyone anywhere at no cost and with almost no restrictions whatsoever. You may copy it, give it away or re-use it under the terms of the Project Gutenberg License included with this eBook or online at www.gutenberg.org, located at https://www.gutenberg.org/policy/license.html.

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Best Public Domain Books For Learning Technology, via HackerNoon HackerNoon profile picture
    Best Public Domain Books For Learning Technology, via HackerNoon@hackernoonbooks
    We bring you the best public domain books in the history of the interwebs.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #popular-science #educational-literature #hackernoon-books #project-gutenberg #archibald-williams #ebooks #things-to-make

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    1811 Dictionary in the Vulgar Tongue by Francis Grose - Table of Links
    by hackernoonbooks
    Aug 02, 2022
    #hackernoon-books
    Article Thumbnail
    A DEVELOPING SINK
    by archibaldwilliams
    Oct 19, 2023
    #popular-science
    Article Thumbnail
    A HANDY BOOKSTAND
    by archibaldwilliams
    Oct 17, 2023
    #popular-science
    Article Thumbnail
    A HOME-MADE PANTOGRAPH
    by archibaldwilliams
    Nov 19, 2023
    #popular-science
    Article Thumbnail
    A HORIZONTAL SLIDE-VALVE ENGINE.
    by archibaldwilliams
    Oct 29, 2023
    #popular-science
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas