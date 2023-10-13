Things To Make by Archibald Williams - Table of Links

Things To Make by Archibald Williams is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!
Title: Things To Make
Author: Archibald Williams
Release date: January 11, 2005 [eBook #14664]
Most recently updated: February 21, 2021
Language: English
VIII. A TARGET APPARATUS FOR RIFLE SHOOTING
XI. A RECIPROCATING ELECTRIC MOTOR
XIII. A MODEL ELECTRIC RAILWAY
XIV. A SIMPLE RECIPROCATING ENGINE
XV. A HORIZONTAL SLIDE-VALVE ENGINE
XXV. A SELF-LAUNCHING MODEL AEROPLANE
XXVI. APPARATUS FOR SIMPLE SCIENTIFIC EXPERIMENTS
XXIX. A STRENGTH-TESTING MACHINE
XXXII. A SELF-SUPPLYING MATCHBOX
XXXVII. A SILHOUETTE DRAWING MACHINE
