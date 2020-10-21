They want to cancel their subscription? OK I don't need them!

Ido Grady SaaS GM

You are building a product and you put your hurt and soul into it. You're rewriting the details, crafting perfect pixel design, generating leads, ads campaigns, cold outreach, and publishing on all channels.

You present a perfect demo, onboard a new subscriber, and then he churns.

At that point you get mad and start making excuses:

"they don't understand the product"

"they were using it wrong anyway"

"their business sucks"

"I don't need them"

But honestly, YOU DO.

I went through the same process but eventually realized that:

A subscriber that wants to cancel the service actually tells me a lot about how the product can grow.

Once you reveal churn hidden opportunities, you can take action to prevent churn and make your way to the holy grail of negative churn.

It makes sense - positive growth depends on having CAC/LTV metric, it's as simple as that. You are already spending a lot of greens on CAC but how much are you spending to increase LTV?

Let's say you have 1,000 subscribers paying $10 monthly subscription = $10,000 monthly revenue.

Assume your monthly churn rate is 6% so the next month you will have 940 paid subscribers and $9,400 in revenue, and the month after that - 883 paid subscribers and $8,830 in revenue.

If you run the calculation until the end of the year, you will see that on month 12 your monthly revenue is $4,760. Let's see what happens to your LTV if you lower your churn rate from 6% to 1%: In the first month you will have the same $10,000, but at the end of the year your revenue will be $8,860.

Your LTV went from $4.76 to $8.86 -> that's a 86% increase!

The article is written with love by Churndler's founder.

