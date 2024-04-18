Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    These Coding Interview Questions Will Separate the Pros From the Amateursby@shcheglov
    6,034 reads
    6,034 reads

    These Coding Interview Questions Will Separate the Pros From the Amateurs

    by Viktor ShcheglovApril 18th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow
    ru-flagRUtr-flagTRko-flagKOde-flagDEbn-flagBNes-flagEShi-flagHIzh-flagZHvi-flagVIfr-flagFRpt-flagPTja-flagJA
    EN

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Coding Interview Questions are designed to go beyond technical skills. They delve deeper into a developer's thought process, problem-solving approach, teamwork abilities, and other crucial qualities. These questions are not for the faint of heart. The questions are compiled by Coder.com's Coding Interview Questionnaire team.
    featured image - These Coding Interview Questions Will Separate the Pros From the Amateurs
    Viktor Shcheglov HackerNoon profile picture

    Greetings, fellow developers!

    Throughout my career, I've conducted over 100 interviews with developers of all levels, from junior devs to seasoned veterans. And you know what? In that time, I've crafted a set of 10 tricky questions that I pose to every new candidate.


    Why? Well, it's simple: these questions allow me to go beyond merely assessing someone's technical skills. They delve deeper, into their thought process, problem-solving approach, teamwork abilities, and other crucial qualities.


    Are you ready for this intellectual battle? Then brace yourselves, because these questions aren't for the faint of heart!


    1. Preventing Concurrent Editing of Articles

    Suppose you are implementing a journal editing system where editors can edit articles in the admin panel. How would you prevent two editors from simultaneously editing the same article and overwriting each other's changes?


    2. Principles of Zero Downtime Deployment

    What are the principles of zero downtime deployment, an approach that deploys an application without service downtime? How is this achieved?


    3. Criticisms of Your Preferred Framework

    Name aspects of your preferred framework that you dislike or that don't work the way you'd like. Explain how and where these issues arise and how they could be improved.


    4. Handling Long-Running Cron Jobs

    What could happen if your cron job, which runs every minute, starts taking more than one minute to execute? How can this be prevented?


    5. Denormalizing Data in Databases

    Have you ever encountered the need to denormalize data in a database? If so, what problem were you trying to solve, what challenges did you face, and how could it have been done better?


    6. Mocking External Calls in Tests

    If you write tests, how do you circumvent the issue of external calls made by the code you're testing? Consider the scenario where external calls are prohibited on CI (continuous integration). Why is this a good practice?


    7. Synchronizing Email Changes with External Systems

    Suppose your system implements email change functionality. However, the email is also stored in an external system, such as a payment processor, which sends emails to users (but users don't directly interact with it). How would you implement email synchronization with the external system?


    8. Discovering Production Errors

    How do you learn about errors that occur in production? Do you rely on user reports or have automated mechanisms in place?


    9. Designing a Simple Chat Application

    How would you design a simple chat application? You can ask the backend engineer about the backend part and the frontend engineer about the frontend part. There could be many branches in this conversation.


    10. Isolating Tests in a Multi-User Environment

    How is test isolation ensured when multiple tests run concurrently and access the database, potentially modifying it? If your framework doesn't provide isolation, how would you implement or improve it?


    Additional Tips:

    Encourage the candidate to elaborate on their thought process and reasoning behind their answers.

    Assess their problem-solving skills, ability to think critically, and knowledge of relevant technologies.

    Gauge their communication and collaboration skills throughout the interview.


    This article was inspired by twitter @mokevnin


    Mongo DB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Viktor Shcheglov HackerNoon profile picture
    Viktor Shcheglov@shcheglov
    Senior software engineer at Recraft (ex Yango, Revolut, Yandex, Parallels)
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #javascript #interview #web-development #typescript #how-to-hire-programmers #programming-questions #hiring-coders-for-your-project #hackernoon-top-story

    Languages

    hackernoon-top-storyEnglishhackernoon-hiहिंदीhackernoon-deDeutschhackernoon-ruРусскийhackernoon-ptPortuguêshackernoon-ko한국인hackernoon-frFrançaishackernoon-bnবাংলাhackernoon-esEspañolhackernoon-zh中国人hackernoon-viTiếng Việthackernoon-ja日本語hackernoon-trTürkçe

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Tiktok
    Insightvas
    Boorghani

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Mastering Modal Dialogs in React Like a Pro
    by shcheglov
    Feb 23, 2024
    #react-applications
    Article Thumbnail
    Why Being Likable At Work Matters
    by vinitabansal
    Feb 02, 2024
    #successful-entrepreneur
    Article Thumbnail
    Windows Sticky Keys Exploit: The War Veteran That Never Dies
    by mark-tey
    Nov 20, 2019
    #hackers-and-hacking
    Article Thumbnail
    Is ‘bias for action’ making product managers lazier?
    by ramanand_murthy
    Jul 15, 2019
    #product-management
    Article Thumbnail
    Zero People Charged With Online Pirating, Swedish Prosecutor's Office Reports
    by torrentfreak
    Jul 19, 2020
    #piracy
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas