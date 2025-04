Theoretical and Experimental Constraints: Discussing Different Constraints on the Model Parameters

Acknowledgements

1 Introduction to thesis

1.1 History and Evidence

1.2 Facts on dark matter

1.3 Candidates to dark matter

1.4 Dark matter detection

1.5 Outline of the thesis

2 Dark matter through ALP portal and 2.1 Introduction

2.2 Model

2.3 Existing constraints on ALP parameter space

2.4 Dark matter analysis

2.5 Summary

3 A two component dark matter model in a generic ๐‘ˆ(1)๐‘‹ extension of SM and 3.1 Introduction

3.2 Model

3.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints

3.4 Phenomenology of dark matter

3.5 Relic density dependence on ๐‘ˆ(1)๐‘‹ charge ๐‘ฅ๐ป

3.6 Summary

4 A pseudo-scalar dark matter case in ๐‘ˆ(1)๐‘‹ extension of SM and 4.1 Introduction

4.2 Model

4.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints

4.4 Dark Matter analysis

4.5 Summary

5 Summary





Appendices

A Standard model

B Friedmann equations

C Type I seasaw mechanism

D Feynman diagrams in two-component DM model





Bibliography

We discuss different constraints on the model parameters such as๐‘ˆ(1)๐‘‹ gauge coupling and scalar mixing angle. To estimate the constraints we consider vacuum stability, perturbative unitarity, and collider searches of BSM Higgs and ๐‘โ€ฒ boson respectively.

3.3.1 Vacuum Stability

The above scalar potential must be bounded from below. To determine the conditions for ๐‘‰(๐ป, ฮฆ, ๐œ’) to be bounded from below, we need to check the following symmetric matrix which comes from the quadratic part of the potential,









Requiring such a matrix to be positive-definite, we obtain the following conditions,





3.3.2 Higgs Invisible decay





Hence the total invisible decay width of SM Higgs boson โ„Ž1 is given a









Accordingly, the invisible branching ratio for โ„Ž1 is given b













3.3.4 Bounds on the mixing parameter between physical mass eigenstates





This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

Author: (1) Shivam Gola, The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai.