The Worst Gift Ever? What to Avoid this Holiday Season

This Slogging thread by Mónica Freitas, Amy Shah, Sara Pinto, Daniel, Malhar Thanki, Favour Amadi, Jack Boreham, Linh Smooke and Ellen Stevens reveal the worst gift they've ever received. The HN team reveals all their bad holidays experiences and expose the worst gifts they've received. This thread was posted in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability.

As we get into the holidays season, we get more joyful, kind and generous. Or so says every Christmas song! In this thread, the little Grinches in the HN team reveal all their bad holidays' experiences and expose the worst gift they've ever received.

As we get into the holidays season, what was the worst gift you've ever gotten?

As a kid, I used to hate getting barbies and socks. I'd destroy the dolls real fast out of spite 😂 Now, I don't mind it so much the socks, but I hate receiving perfumes, especially picked out by someone else.

How about you?

Amy Shah

Anything that was obviously a re-gifted item was my worst gift ever.

😂 1

Sara Pinto

Mónica Freitas, When I was in my teens, people must have not realized that I was not a kid anymore, so I constantly received t-shirts with drawings of princesses, flowers, and whatnot. Needless to say that teen Sara was not pleased and made sure that those t-shirts never saw the light of day 😅 Other than that, I never received something I didn't like at all.

😂 1

I've always hated sports haha and for my 8th birthday an uncle gave me a complete set for playing soccer, that was horrible. Later, some other relatives thought I loved soccer and they enrolled me on some paid course to be “the best”. That was definitely the worst gift :(

:smiling_face_with_tear: 1

Mónica Freitas, I think "not getting anything" is the worst gift I've got at times.

:smiling_face_with_tear: 1

Hmmm. I don't think I've ever gotten a worst gift, Mónica Freitas. I can count the number of times I've been gifted things on one hand and they were all needed. What are your thoughts on gift giving?

Mónica Freitas, I can't think of one either. On a more humorous note, perhaps the flu on Christmas day, oh and I once got a gift unexpectedly from an ex-girlfriend at my door, which was not appreciated😂

😂 1

Amy Shah, autch, that's bad 😂

Sara Pinto, You should've kept those t-shirts and made a blanket out of them. At least you would have something to warm you in the wintertime 😂

😂 1

Daniel, Poor kid! Ahaha! They really didn't know you! It was the same for me with dolls. I got so happy when my dad gave me those tracks for mini remote cars 😂

Malhar Thanki, I'll send you a pair of socks this Christmas 💔

Favour Amadi, I don't think it's a necessity at all. In my house, we tend to offer things we know someone needs, like clothing, or if you do not really need anything, them something you've wanted for a while. But we try not to go too crazy. For example, last Christmas, I photoshopped two anime posters for my sister, and she loved them. So this is to say that I much rather get something someone made than things bought. What's your view on gift-giving?

Jack Boreham, Now, you've made us all curious about that gift 😂 Poor girl wanting to leave you a thoughtful gift 😂

Linh Smooke

Hahaha to me it's not about the gifts themselves but the intention behind them. If they put time and effort into getting a gift, even if it’s something I would not normally get myself, I’ll donate/regift to someone who needs more. As Marie Kondo said, don’t feel bad about gifting away gifts, gifts have fulfilled their purposes once the gifters have given them to you 🙂

❤ 2

Ellen Stevens

Linh's approach is so much nicer than mine. I generally avoid holidays. Taking a page. I think the gift I remember being notably upset about was when I was maybe anywhere from 8-11 years old my parents got me two movies. My Fair Lady and The Sound of Music. Honestly, they may have just gotten it for themsleves but gave them to me. Anyway, I wanted something fun and exciting, and I was pretty irritated, but they sat me down and made me watch both. To this day I think those are the films I have re-watched the most.

Mónica Freitas, hahaha a pair of trainers, shipped from the US, I appreciated the gift, but was definitely creepy😂

😂 2

Gift giving, I will probably be the last person to ask to be gifted something or hint it (I need to work on this). I appreciate it when I'm gifted though. It doesn't matter what it was or whether I'll ever use it. The fact that someone saw something and thought about me is all I need to know and I'll cherish it forever. Mónica Freitas

💚 1

Linh Smooke, Aww, you've melted my heart 💚 That's beautiful. But, yes, the intention and the effort people put into something for you should be the highlight for sure.

Ellen Stevens, At least it turned out well, and you now have a special connection/memory about those movies. But holidays can be crazy, especially the closer we get to the holidays, the more cramped the streets and stores get. We become savages! 😂

💚 1

Jack Boreham, That was an effort! I hope they've been useful, at least! 😂

Favour Amadi, That's beautiful! Is there any gift that you can remember that has been particularly special?

Yes, Mónica Freitas, I was gifted a course I'd talked about for the longest time.

💚 1

