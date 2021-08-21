The World's First 'Idea Currency' by UCROWDME

UCROWDME (https://ucrowdme.com) was born from an idea back in 2014, where founder Greg Griffiths saw a huge opportunity for a global ideas marketplace that was driven using cryptocurrency and A.I. The company developed its own cryptocurrency token called UCM. People can sell their ideas via a fixed-price or auction, much like eBay, either for cash or they can choose UCRWDME tokens. The company has secured two significant Pilots giving us access to 7 million users.