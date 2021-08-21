Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

The World's First 'Idea Currency' by UCROWDME  by@ucrowdme

The World's First 'Idea Currency' by UCROWDME

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
UCROWDME (https://ucrowdme.com) was born from an idea back in 2014, where founder Greg Griffiths saw a huge opportunity for a global ideas marketplace that was driven using cryptocurrency and A.I. The company developed its own cryptocurrency token called UCM. People can sell their ideas via a fixed-price or auction, much like eBay, either for cash or they can choose UCRWDME tokens. The company has secured two significant Pilots giving us access to 7 million users.
image
UCROWDME Hacker Noon profile picture

@ucrowdme
UCROWDME

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How to Regulate Deregulation: A 'Wicked Problem' Indeed by @mainak
#defi
The Craze for NFTS and the Downsides by @growthpunk
#nft-art
Mass Adoption of Cryptocurrencies Among Large Institutions: Top 10 Cases by @paulinechangenow
#crypto
Crypto Gaming: How Cryptocurrency and NFTs Affect Games Today by @mm22
#gaming
"Hackers Need To Get Lucky Only Once" - Excerpts on Fighting Crypto Hacks, Theft and Fraud by @qinen
#crypto

Tags

#startups-of-the-year#innovation#ai#cryptocurrency#crypto#marketplace#digital#crypto-interview
Join Hacker Noon loading