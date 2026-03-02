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The Web3 Community Metric Nobody Tracks: Can Your Founder Tell Their Story?
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March 2nd, 2026
byMark Williams@markw247
6 years building Web3 communities. I write about trust, belonging, & the human side of decentralized systems.
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6 years building Web3 communities. I write about trust, belonging, & the human side of decentralized systems.
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