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The Web3 Community Metric Nobody Tracks: Can Your Founder Tell Their Story?

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byMark Williams@markw247

6 years building Web3 communities. I write about trust, belonging, & the human side of decentralized systems.

March 2nd, 2026
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Mark Williams
    byMark Williams@markw247

    6 years building Web3 communities. I write about trust, belonging, & the human side of decentralized systems.

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    Opinion piece / Thought Leadership
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Your Web3 Community Isn’t Broken: Your Trust Architecture Is

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Mark Williams@markw247

6 years building Web3 communities. I write about trust, belonging, & the human side of decentralized systems.

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web3#web3#crypto-marketing#web3-marketing#web3-community#crypto-community-building#community-building#web3-founders#web3-startups

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