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Mark Williams

@markw247

6 years building Web3 communities. I write about trust, belonging, & the human side of decentralized systems.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @markw247’s stories for

9 days 4 hours and 36 minutes

Nominated for 2022 - HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Cryptocurrency
nomination
nomination

Mark Williams

New York City, USWeb3 Community Architect

I've spent 6 years building Web3 communities that survive the hype cycles. Not just growing them — holding them together through launches, market crashes, misinformation waves, and the occasional acquisition. I think a lot about trust. About what makes someone go from lurker to contributor to co-owner. About the difference between a community that looks good in a dashboard and one that actually means something to the people in it. Before Web3, I built a YouTube channel from zero to 5 million views by doing one thing: being genuinely useful. That philosophy hasn't changed. I write about DeFi, decentralized systems, community architecture, and the human dynamics underneath all of it. If you're building something in Web3 and wondering why your community feels hollow, I've probably already made that mistake for you.

Interested Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencymarketingstartupethereumplay-to-earnblockchain-gaminggamefip2emetaverseDeFi
Nominated for 2022 - HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - CryptocurrencyNominated for 2022 - HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Decentralized Internet