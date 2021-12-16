New York City, US Web3 Community Architect

I've spent 6 years building Web3 communities that survive the hype cycles. Not just growing them — holding them together through launches, market crashes, misinformation waves, and the occasional acquisition. I think a lot about trust. About what makes someone go from lurker to contributor to co-owner. About the difference between a community that looks good in a dashboard and one that actually means something to the people in it. Before Web3, I built a YouTube channel from zero to 5 million views by doing one thing: being genuinely useful. That philosophy hasn't changed. I write about DeFi, decentralized systems, community architecture, and the human dynamics underneath all of it. If you're building something in Web3 and wondering why your community feels hollow, I've probably already made that mistake for you.