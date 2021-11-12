The Value of Parachains to Drive Blockchain Adoption

Polkadot created an interoperable blockchain to connect multiple blockchains and allow them to communicate with one another. Parachains, also known as parallel chains, are autonomous individual layer-1 blockchains that function in the PolkadOT and Kusama multichain networks. Parachaain is essentially parallel chains that use cross-network bridges to connect other blockchain networks like Bitcoin and Bitcoin. Polkadots founder Gavin Wood has launched a $777-million fund ahead of the network’s parachain lease auctions.