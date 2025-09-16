New Story 137 reads

The Unseen Variable: Why Your LLM Gives Different Answers (and How We Can Fix It)

by
byAnthony Laneau@hacker-Antho

Managing Director @ VML | Founder @ Fourth -Mind

September 16th, 2025
featured image - The Unseen Variable: Why Your LLM Gives Different Answers (and How We Can Fix It)
    Speed
    Voice
Anthony Laneau
← Previous

AI Unleashes a 50x Leap in Stem Cell Reprogramming: OpenAI's GPT-4b Micro Changes the Game for Life

Up Next →

AI’s Uneven Ascent: Navigating the Geographic and Enterprise Divide

About Author

Anthony Laneau HackerNoon profile picture
Anthony Laneau@hacker-Antho

Managing Director @ VML | Founder @ Fourth -Mind

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#responsible-ai#gen-ai#llms#attention-kernels#gpu-computing#deterministic-inference#batch-invariance#llm-engineering

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Mas

Related Stories