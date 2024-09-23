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Reimagining Rev-Ops with Gen AI: Precision Marketing 

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byRoshin Unnikrishnan@unnikrishnanroshin

Sr. Director of GTM and RevOps at Cisco. Engineer & strategist —driving growth and transformation in tech.

September 23rd, 2024
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Roshin Unnikrishnan@unnikrishnanroshin

Sr. Director of GTM and RevOps at Cisco. Engineer & strategist —driving growth and transformation in tech.

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machine-learning#generative-ai#revenue-operations#rev-ops#revops#gen-ai#precision-marketing#roshin-unnikrishnan#reimagining-rev-ops

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