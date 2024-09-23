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Reimagining Rev-Ops with Gen AI: Precision Marketing
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September 23rd, 2024
byRoshin Unnikrishnan@unnikrishnanroshin
Sr. Director of GTM and RevOps at Cisco. Engineer & strategist —driving growth and transformation in tech.
About Author
Sr. Director of GTM and RevOps at Cisco. Engineer & strategist —driving growth and transformation in tech.
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