    The Unlikelihood Baseline in Sentiment Experiments

    The Unlikelihood Baseline in Sentiment Experiments

    by Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text ModelsAugust 26th, 2024
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The unlikelihood baseline is a simple approach that maximizes the probability of the preferred response while minimizing the probability of the dispreferred response. However, it often produces meaningless results due to unconstrained likelihood minimization. The article includes examples of prompts used to evaluate summarization and dialogue performance.
    Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models HackerNoon profile picture

    Authors:

    (1) Rafael Rafailo, Stanford University and Equal contribution; more junior authors listed earlier;

    (2) Archit Sharma, Stanford University and Equal contribution; more junior authors listed earlier;

    (3) Eric Mitchel, Stanford University and Equal contribution; more junior authors listed earlier;

    (4) Stefano Ermon, CZ Biohub;

    (5) Christopher D. Manning, Stanford University;

    (6) Chelsea Finn, Stanford University.

    Abstract and 1. Introduction

    2 Related Work

    3 Preliminaries

    4 Direct Preference Optimization

    5 Theoretical Analysis of DPO

    6 Experiments

    7 Discussion, Acknowledgements, and References

    Author Contributions


    A Mathematical Derivations

    A.1 Deriving the Optimum of the KL-Constrained Reward Maximization Objective

    A.2 Deriving the DPO Objective Under the Bradley-Terry Model

    A.3 Deriving the DPO Objective Under the Plackett-Luce Model

    A.4 Deriving the Gradient of the DPO Objective and A.5 Proof of Lemma 1 and 2

    A.6 Proof of Theorem 1


    B DPO Implementation Details and Hyperparameters


    C Further Details on the Experimental Set-Up and C.1 IMDb Sentiment Experiment and Baseline Details

    C.2 GPT-4 prompts for computing summarization and dialogue win rates

    C.3 Unlikelihood baseline


    D Additional Empirical Results

    D.1 Performance of Best of N baseline for Various N and D.2 Sample Responses and GPT-4 Judgments

    D.3 Human study details

    Table 3: Unlikelihood samples from TL;DR prompts sampled at temperature 1.0. In general, we find unlikelihood fails to generate meaningful responses for more complex problems such as summarization and dialogue.


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 DEED license.


