Performance of Best of N Baseline for Various N and Sample Responses and GPT-4 Judgments

Authors:
(1) Rafael Rafailo, Stanford University and Equal contribution; more junior authors listed earlier;
(2) Archit Sharma, Stanford University and Equal contribution; more junior authors listed earlier;
(3) Eric Mitchel, Stanford University and Equal contribution; more junior authors listed earlier;
(4) Stefano Ermon, CZ Biohub;
(5) Christopher D. Manning, Stanford University;
(6) Chelsea Finn, Stanford University.
4 Direct Preference Optimization
7 Discussion, Acknowledgements, and References
A Mathematical Derivations
A.1 Deriving the Optimum of the KL-Constrained Reward Maximization Objective
A.2 Deriving the DPO Objective Under the Bradley-Terry Model
A.3 Deriving the DPO Objective Under the Plackett-Luce Model
A.4 Deriving the Gradient of the DPO Objective and A.5 Proof of Lemma 1 and 2
B DPO Implementation Details and Hyperparameters
C Further Details on the Experimental Set-Up and C.1 IMDb Sentiment Experiment and Baseline Details
C.2 GPT-4 prompts for computing summarization and dialogue win rates
D Additional Empirical Results
D.1 Performance of Best of N baseline for Various N and D.2 Sample Responses and GPT-4 Judgments
We find that the Best of N baseline is a strong (although computationally expensive, requiring sampling many times) baseline in our experiments. We include an evaluation of the Best of N baseline for various N for the Anthropic-HH dialogue and TL;DR summarization; the results are shown in Figure 4.
In this section, we present examples of comparisons between DPO and the baseline (PPO temp 0. for summarization, and the ground truth chosen response for dialogue). See Tables 4-6 for summarization examples, and Tables 7-10 for dialogue examples.
This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 DEED license.